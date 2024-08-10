Lee Young Ji’s iconic drinking show No Prepare to feature BLACKPINK’s Lisa as first guest for season 3; to premiere on August 17

One of the hottest YouTube shows in K-pop is Lee Young Ji’s No Prepare, where she invites top stars to enjoy a drink and have a chat. Past guests have included major idols such as BTS's Jin, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, and many others.

It was announced that, after a break, No Prepare is returning for its third series, much to the excitement of fans. Following the announcement, Lee Young Ji’s YouTube channel released a trailer for the new season, showcasing some changes. Now that the show is back, BLACKPINK's Lisa is set to be the first guest of the new season!

On August 9, No Prepare released a teaser for its upcoming Season 3, revealing some exciting changes. The show will now be filmed outdoors, featuring a fresh, nature-inspired setting. The teaser shows Lee Young Ji riding a bicycle to the new location, where she humorously decorates the space. This season will embrace an outdoor concept, bringing a new vibe to the series.

The teaser for Season 3 of No Prepare welcomes BLACKPINK's Lisa as the first guest. She is seen wearing a casual graphic-printed tee, a long chain necklace, and simple stud earrings. As the video progresses, Lisa matches Lee Young Ji's enthusiasm, and netizens are eager to see her witty side. The teaser highlights Lisa participating in fun activities and playing games with Young Ji over food and drinks.

Watch teaser here-

When fans of the show discovered that Lisa would be the first guest, their excitement was very high. Although Jisoo had appeared on the show before, fans were eager to see the dynamic between Young Ji and Lisa, especially after seeing the entertaining clips from the trailer. Lisa’s episode will premiere on the show’s YouTube channel on August 16 at 7 PM KST, which is 3:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Most recently, Lisa emerged as the most-nominated K-pop star at the 2024 MTV VMAs. MTV revealed the list of nominees through their official X account on August 6. The female rapper received four nominations for her 2024 single Rockstar, including Best K-pop, Best Editing, Best Choreography, and Best Art Direction.

Lisa's nomination for Best Editing is especially notable, as the video's dynamic visuals and cutting-edge editing by Nik Kohler perfectly capture her electrifying performance. In the Best Choreography category, Sean Bankhead’s innovative moves have earned Lisa recognition for her seamless blend of music and dance. Additionally, the striking visuals of "Rockstar" have secured Lisa a nomination for Best Art Direction, thanks to Pongsan Thawatwichian’s unique and creative direction.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's 8th debut anniversary film BORN PINK IN TOUR's Pink Carpet event is a nod at group's Coachella stage; know how