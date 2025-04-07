Sam Nivola Calls The White Lotus Season 3 Incest Scene with Patrick Schwarzenegger 'Really F*cked Up'; Know Why

Sam Nivola, who plays Lochlan Ratliff in Season 3 of The White Lotus, addressed one of the most controversial plotlines of the season, the incident between Lochlan and his brother Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) in Episode 6.

In the finale, Saxon finally confronted Lochlan about their drug-fueled night on the yacht. Nivola said Lochlan's actions came from a desire to please his brother, not from sexual attraction.

“He’s a people pleaser,” Sam Nivola told Deadline. “His brother’s whole thing is, ‘I’m the s*x guy,’ and Lochlan just wants approval from him. So the s*x act is just a really f*cked up, extreme way of trying to make him happy and proud.”

When asked whether the show gives a clear picture of Lochlan’s sexuality, Nivola said it was intentionally left vague. “I don’t think he’s sexually attracted to his brother,” Nivola said.

“To me, that wasn’t something I was thinking about, like he’s gay or straight or whatever he is. I don’t think it really matters. His struggle isn’t about s*x, or love, or sexuality. It’s about people and his relationship to them, male, female, or anything in between.”

In the finale, Lochlan accidentally became a near murder victim when his father, Timothy (Jason Isaacs), attempted to poison the entire family except for him. The plan was driven by financial desperation.

Though Timothy backed out, some traces of the poisonous 'suicide tree' fruit ended up in Lochlan’s morning protein shake. He collapsed by the pool, with his father finding him motionless.

Nivola shared that a version of the scene had Lochlan inside one of the show’s signature body bags, but it was cut. Lochlan later came back to life after Rick (Walton Goggins) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) were killed.

Nivola also shared details about filming his death sequence and how wearing each other’s swim trunks after the yacht scene became a viral moment.

As for the future, Lochlan rejects his sister Piper’s (Sarah Catherine Hook) offer to stay in Thailand at a Buddhist center. Nivola mentioned that the character might now be considering college in the U.S., possibly choosing UNC over Duke.

The actor also said the shared background between him and Schwarzenegger, both sons of actors, helped build their close on-screen chemistry.

