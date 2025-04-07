What Made Destiny Child Alum Michelle Williams LASH OUT at Flight Passenger? 'A Lot of Audacity...'

Michelle Williams was appalled by a fellow first-class passenger’s foot near her seat. On Saturday, April 5, the Destiny’s Child alum took to social media to share a snap of a person’s foot peeking out in the corner of her window seat chair.

“I PROMISE YOU BETTA GETCHO FOOT FROM ME!!!” she captioned the post. Williams revealed that she posted it while on the flight, crying “real tears.”

The singer continued to quip about her situation in the comment sections. She was seated in the first-class cabin when the incident happened. “A lot of AUDACITY resides in that booking class……. OBVIOUSLY!! #seat3F the f is for feet,” she quipped.

In another comment, Williams hilariously asked to cue the song Nasty Work by Yah Yah & Domo as it fit the situation accurately.

The Say My Name singer wasn’t done with her social media rant yet! She shared a follow-up video after getting off the flight and dramatically sang, “I made it out. I made it out alright.” The Broadway singer also did a quick recap of her experience hitting the high notes.

Williams quipped that though someone’s foot tried to take her out, she made it out alive. She recalled seeing something through her peripheral vision and being stunned to realize it was another human’s foot.

The singer cut slack on the intruder by complimenting her foot. She claimed that it wasn’t bad at all and described it as “conditioned” and “moisturized.” Despite her aversion, Williams continued to defend the mysterious man, speculating that he may have needed to stretch in the flight.

She even recalled the niceties they exchanged on the flight. Williams revealed that the “friendly” man helped her take out her bag from the overhead bin. Nevertheless, the R&B songstress was glad that she “lived” to tell the hilarious tale.

She revealed that she needed a shower to get that incident off her mind. “All is well, I made it back to New York City,” she added.

