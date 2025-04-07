Good Bad Ugly Advance Booking Update: Ajith Kumar starrer registers BEST pre-release sales for a Kollywood movie in Tamil Nadu, 3 days out

Who needs interviews, TV promos, or red-carpet events when you’ve got sheer star power? In a move that’s left the Tamil film trade buzzing, Ajith Kumar’s second film of 2025, Good Bad Ugly, is rewriting the playbook for mass appeal, even without saying a word.

With zero promotions, zero interviews, and Ajith still maintaining his famously elusive off-screen persona, Good Bad Ugly has done the unthinkable as it is registering the best ever pre-sales for a Kollywood film in Tamil Nadu, and that too with three days still to go!

As per early box office tracking, the film has raked in a whopping Rs 7.89 crore from 2091 shows, making it the #1 Tamil film in terms of Day 1 advance bookings in the state.

Here’s how the current Top 8 stack up for Tamil Nadu pre-sales (Opening Day):

Good Bad Ugly – Rs 7.89 Cr

Beast – Rs 7.87 Cr

Leo – Rs 5.93 Cr

Vidaamuyarchi – Rs 5.41 Cr

PS1 – Rs 5.14 Cr

Jailer – Rs 4.74 Cr

Vettaiyan – Rs 3.91 Cr

The GOAT – Rs 3.61 Cr

It’s important to note that Good Bad Ugly currently leads the pack with 600+ more shows than Beast, and it’s still gaining momentum. If this pace holds, it might easily breach the Rs 10 crore mark by release day. That will be an extraordinary feat for a film that hasn’t even dropped a full-fledged promotion campaign.

This level of fan-fueled frenzy mirrors what we saw with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s blockbuster Pathaan (2023), which also rode on a cult following and minimal media buzz, yet stormed past Rs 1030 crore worldwide at the Box Office.

Clearly, when it comes to raw superstardom, Ajith Kumar is right up there with the greats. Good Bad Ugly isn't just promising fireworks, it’s already lit the fuse. Now all eyes are on April 10th!



