Warner Bros Offers to Disclose Unseen Footage of Russell Brand in Civil Sexual Assault Case; Here’s What We Know

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Russell Brand has once again hit the headlines following charges of rape and sexual assault in the UK. However, the actor is now facing another major issue in the United States.

According to a recent report by The Times, the Get Him to the Greek actor is potentially facing criminal charges in the U.S.

Advertisement

The outlet reported that Warner Bros. Discovery has offered to disclose previously unseen footage of the comedian from the 2011 romantic comedy Arthur, as evidence in relation to a sexual assault allegation on the film's set.

For those who may not know, both Russell Brand and Warner Bros. were sued in 2023 by an extra on the film set. The woman, who identified herself as Jane Doe, accused the comedian of exposing himself to cast members and sexually assaulting her in a lavatory.

While both the actor and the studio denied the allegations at the time, Warner Bros. Discovery has now come forward with an offer. The company’s attorney, Patrick Lamparello, told the New York Supreme Court last week that Warner Bros. had “some hours of video outtake footage … four or five hours, it could be more, around eight,” according to The Times.

ALSO READ: Comedian Russell Brand Gets Charged With Assault and More After 4 Women Accused Him; All You Need to Know About the Case

According to the outlet, during the hearing in New York, Russell Brand’s lawyers attempted to delay the case, arguing that there would be an “overlap” with the ongoing criminal proceedings in the UK.

Advertisement

However, this request was denied by Judge Shlomo Hagler.

As reported by Variety, Mark Cuccaro, the lawyer representing the Death on the Nile actor, told the Supreme Court that his client had a “reasonable belief that criminal prosecution is possible in the U.S. based on allegations tantamount to criminal sexual misconduct occurring in the U.S.”

Cuccaro also stated that the actor had been falsely accused by both the civil plaintiff and “several others through the media.”

Meanwhile, in the UK, London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed last week that Russell Brand had been charged with rape, indecent assault, oral rape, and two counts of sexual assault.

ALSO READ: Russell Brand Confronts UK Assault Charges; Calls Legal System 'Weapon' As He Gets Summoned to Court