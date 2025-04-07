The Beginning After The End Episode 2: Arthur’s Family Gets Attacked; Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The first episode of The Beginning After The End, titled ‘The Rebirth of the King,’ follows the sudden death of King Grey, a ruthless ruler at the peak of power. Lost in darkness, he hears a voice urging him toward the Light.

He then awakens in a new world as Arthur Leywin, the infant son of former adventurers Reynolds and Alice. Learning of magic and the continent of Dicathen, Arthur secretly trains. After casting his first spell at age two, he injures his father and feels guilt for the first time.

The Beginning After The End Episode 2 will follow the Leywin family as they travel to the floating city of Xyrus so Arthur can receive proper magical education. To ensure their safety, they are accompanied by the adventurer party Twin Horns, once comrades of Reynolds and Alice.

However, danger soon finds them on the journey as an unexpected encounter with bandits threatens the safety of everyone involved. The episode will see Arthur get separated from his family and new friends, after attempting to save his mother from imminent danger.

The Beginning After The End Episode 2, titled ‘The King Under Attack,’ will air on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The release time may vary by region. In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on AT-X, Fuji Television, Tokai Television, and other local networks.

The episode will be available for streaming on Japanese platforms like d Anime Store and U-NEXT a day after the TV release (April 9, 2025). Internationally, The Beginning After The End Episode 2 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.