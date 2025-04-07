Box Office: Guess who is the actor with most Rs 100 crore Mollywood grossers? No, it is NOT Mohanlal

Not all records are broken with fireworks, as some are shattered in silence, by actors who let their films do the talking. In a cinematic universe ruled by legendary names, one actor has tiptoed past giants and claimed an unexpected throne. No, it’s not Mohanlal or Mammootty. The man with the most Rs 100 crore grosser in Mollywood is none other than Tovino Thomas, the underdog who turned into a box office storm.

In recent times, Tovino's choices have been anything but safe. From donning a cape in the superhero flick Minnal Murali to steering through floods in the disaster epic 2018, he has done it all and how. In Kilometers and Kilometers, he plays a broke tour guide taking an American client on a soul-searching ride across India. Then came Thallumalla, a Gen Z madness-filled action comedy where every punch landed as hard as the punchlines. Each film was a genre shift, each one struck gold.

But numbers don’t lie. Tovino now holds the unique distinction of featuring in four Rs 100 crore Mollywood films:

Lucifer: Supporting role alongside Mohanlal

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the political thriller film stars Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, and Tovino Thomas. It grossed over ₹125 crore, with Tovino making a notable impact in the climax with his simple yet powerful presence.

2018: Lead in the flood survival blockbuster

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, cowritten with Akhil P. Dharmajan, and produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C.K. Padma Kumar, and Anto Joseph, this flood survival drama featured Tovino, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Aparna Balamurali. It became the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, with a gross collection of ₹170+ crore from the worldwide Box Office.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam: A multi-era hero saga

Directed by Jithin Laal and produced by Zachariah Thomas and Listin Stephen, this fantasy period action-drama had Tovino portraying three generations of warriors. The ambitious visual spectacle joined the ₹100 crore club with pan-Indian reach, though it hasn't turned out to be the magnum opus it was expected to be.

Empuraan: Supporting 'negative' role that's racing towards ₹300 crore

Directed again by Prithviraj Sukumaran and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, this sequel to Lucifer stars Superstar Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj, and Indrajith Sukumaran. This time, Tovino's role is given a negative touch, though it ends abruptly towards the climax. The film shattered expectations and has already crossed ₹250 crore globally.

Here’s the twist. Tovino didn’t shout from rooftops and didn’t chase stardom with formula films. He just chose roles that excited him, and audiences followed. While others race with loud promotions, he’s built a quiet revolution, film by film, punch by punch, and role by role. That's Tovino for you folks!

