Mammootty lauds Fahadh Faasil in Aavesham; ‘Even if my characters were referenced, the movie was completely his’

As everyone already knows, Fahadh Faasil made a storm in the theaters recently with the impeccable performance he put forth in the movie Aavesham. The film, directed by Romancham fame Jithu Madhavan, made quite the buzz for its quirky and crazy comedic ride.

Now, adding to the list of well-earned praises, Megastar Mammootty has also lauded the actor for his impeccable acting performance. In a recent press meet for the actor’s upcoming movie Turbo, the actor was asked if he had seen Aavesham and what he thought of Fahadh’s performance.

The legendary actor said, “The movie was wonderful, and the entirety of it had Fahadh Faasil’s style. Even if my characters were referenced, the movie was completely his own.”

Mammootty about Fahadh Faasil in Aavesham

For those who are unaware, Fahadh Faasil stated in a previous interview that his references for playing Ranga in Aavesham were from Mammootty’s yesteryear movies. The actor revealed that he had drawn inspiration from characters like Rajamanikyam and Veerendra Mallayya from 2009’s Chattambinadu.

Coming to the movie Aavesham, the film featured Fahadh Faasil in a completely unhinged role as the protagonist Ranga, a gangster in Bengaluru. The movie focuses on a trio of college kids trying to find local support from a goon to sort out issues with their seniors, but things take a fun turn when everything starts to backfire for them.

Besides Fahadh, the movie also had Sajin Gopu, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty, Mansoor Ali Khan, and many more in key roles.

Mammootty’s next

Megastar Mammootty is also set to present his much-awaited film Turbo, slated to hit the screen on May 23, 2024. The movie, directed by Vysakh is and also has an ensemble cast of actors, including Raj B Shetty, Sunil, Anjana Jayaprakash, Kabir Duhan Singh, Janardhanan, Siddique, Shabareesh Varma, and many more in critical roles.

The movie features the story of a jeep driver from Idukki known as Turbo Jose, who is forced to go head-to-head with certain foes after his younger brother and his love interest, Indhulekha, entangle in them. The movie also marks the debut Malayalam ventures for actors Raj B Shetty and Sunil.

