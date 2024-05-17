7 best Lee Min Ki movies and TV shows to watch: Because This Is My First Life, Behind Your Touch and more
From Behind Your Touch to Because This Is My First Life and more; here are 7 best Lee Min Ki movies and TV shows you should add to your watchlist.
Lee Min Ki movies and TV shows showcase the star’s acting ability and charm. Min Ki, who was born on January 16, 1985, has quickly risen to become a beloved actor, singer, and model.
A man of many talents, Lee Min Ki is not only an award-winning actor but also a model and singer. He began his acting career in 2004 with the drama special My Older Brother and joined the cast of the successful daily drama Be Strong, Geum Soon! in 2005. Since then, he has showcased his versatility by starring in both dramas and films, effortlessly transitioning from sweet male lead to badass villain.
Best Lee Min Ki movies and TV shows to binge-watch
1. Because This Is My First Life
- Cast: Lee Min Ki, Jung So Min, Esom, Park Byung Eun, Kim Min Kyu and more
- Director: Park Joon Hwa
- Release Date: October 9, 2017
This Lee Min Ki TV show unfolds around Nam Sae Hee (played by Lee Min Ki), a socially awkward computer designer whose life follows a mundane routine, almost as if he's on autopilot, burdened by a heavy mortgage.
Yoon Ji Ho (played by Jung So Min) is an aspiring drama writer who is unfortunately homeless due to an issue. Their paths cross, leading them to enter into a contract marriage. This arrangement suits them both: Sae Hee avoids his parents' pressure for marriage, while Ji Ho gains a place to live and the opportunity to search for employment.
Despite developing a friendship, they're cautious not to overstep boundaries, especially given Sae Hee's guarded past. The drama excels in its slow burn but captivating storytelling. Witnessing Sae Hee's transformation from a robotic figure to a man deeply in love is undeniably romantic.
2. Monster
- Cast: Lee Min Ki, Kim Go Eun, Kim Bo Ra and more
- Director: Hwang In Ho
- Runtime: 1 hour 53 minutes
- Release Date: March 13, 2014
In Monster, Kim Go Eun portrays the fiery Bok Soon, who runs a street stand while struggling to provide for herself and her younger sister. Her quick temper and unpredictable outbursts cause many in the neighborhood to steer clear of her.
Opposite her is Tae Soo, played by Lee Min Ki, a merciless and erratic serial killer who commits brutal murders seemingly without motive, meticulously covering his tracks. Despite his gruesome actions, Tae Soo deeply cares for his adoptive family, particularly his stepmother Kyeong Ja and older brother Ik Sang, who took him in when he was young.
However, their exploitation of him aggravates his loneliness and inner hate, fueling his monstrous tendencies. When Tae Soo tragically kills Bok Soon's younger sister, Bok Soon resolves to seek revenge and hunts down Tae Soo herself.
3. Behind Your Touch
- Cast: Lee Min Ki, Han Ji Min, EXO’s Suho and more
- Director: Kim Seok Yoon, Choi Bo Yoon
- Release Date: August 12, 2023
Behind Your Touch is a comedic investigative drama centered around Bong Ye Bun (played by Han Ji Min), a dedicated yet nosy veterinarian in Mujin, a peaceful rural village devoid of any crime. Through some twist of fate, Ye Bun gains psychometric abilities, allowing her to see the past of both people and animals.
Enter Moon Jang Yeol (played by Lee Min Ki), an ambitious elite detective aiming to return to the criminal investigation team in Seoul. He sees Ye Bun's abilities as a potential asset and seeks her help in solving cases. Together, they embark on a series of comedic yet intriguing investigations, blending their unique skills to tackle mysteries in the serene countryside while chasing down a serial killer.
4. Spellbound
- Cast: Lee Min Ki, Son Ye Jin and more
- Director: Hwang In Ho
- Runtime: 1 hour 54 minutes
- Release Date: December 1, 2011
In Spellbound, Ma Jo Goo (played by Lee Min Ki) is a magician constantly seeking fresh acts for his performances, while Kang Yeo Ri (played by Son Ye Jin) has the ability to see ghosts. When Jo Goo encounters Yeo Ri, who exudes an eerie aura, he immediately senses her potential as an interesting addition to his show. Initially maintaining a strictly professional relationship, they soon realize their mutual dependence and feelings for each other.
For those seeking a lighter option this Halloween season, Spellbound fits the bill. Combining elements of horror and romantic comedy, this film offers a unique blend rarely seen in cinema. Lee Min Ki and Son Ye Jin's on-screen chemistry adds to the charm, making their partnership both endearing and entertaining.
5. Beauty Inside
- Cast: Lee Min Ki, Seo Hyun Jin, Lee Da Hee, Ahn Jae Hyun and more
- Director: Song Hyun Wook
- Release Date: November 20, 2018
Beauty Inside, based on the hit original film The Beauty Inside, is a captivating tale revolving around top actress Han Se Gae (played by Seo Hyun Jin). She grapples with an unusual condition that causes her appearance to change every week, presenting a new challenge in her life.
Opposite her is the brilliant airline company executive Seo Do Jae (played by Lee Min Ki), who suffers from prosopagnosia, a condition that prevents him from recognizing faces. As their paths cross, a budding romance ensues between Han Se Gae and Seo Do Jae, despite the obstacles posed by her unique condition. The star-studded cast also includes Lee Da Hee and Ahn Jae Hyun.
6. For the Emperor
- Cast: Lee Min Ki, Lee Tae Im, Park Sung Woong and more
- Director: Park Sang Joon
- Runtime: 1 hour 44 minutes
- Release Date: June 12, 2014
For the Emperor delivers a compelling and intense narrative, following two men navigating a cutthroat world of gambling and ambition where victory means survival and the chance to become emperors. Lee Min Ki portrays Lee Hwan, whose life is marked by hardship and struggle, while Park Sung Woong embodies Sang Ha, the leader of Busan's formidable bonds organization, Imperial Capital. Adding to the intrigue, actress Lee Tae Im takes on the role of the lead female character, a seductive and alluring CEO.
7. My Liberation Notes
- Cast: Lee Min Ki, Kim Ji Won, Son Suk Ku and more
- Director: Kim Seok Yoon
- Release Date: April 9, 2022
The Yeon Siblings—played by Lee El, Lee Min Ki, and Kim Ji Won—are trapped in the mundane rhythm of life. One yearns for love, searching for the right partner, while the middle sibling drifts aimlessly without direction, and the youngest craves an escape from the monotony of daily existence. Their lives lack joy and purpose, existing in a state of routine.
Enter Mr. Gu (portrayed by Son Suk Ku), a mysterious stranger hired by their father to save their failing business. Despite his quiet nature and struggles with alcoholism, Mr. Gu's arrival shakes the siblings from their inertia, sparking a shift in their outlook and priorities.
Above listed are some of the best Lee Min Ki movies and TV shows you definitely should add to your watchlist. Be it on the screen or in real life, the actor has always won hearts with his charms, and given his strong and versatile acting skills he will definitely lead in the world of Korean Entertainment in the future too.
ALSO READ: Happy IU day: Mysterious hotelier in Hotel del Luna, struggling worker in My Mister, more; Exploring idol-actor's versatile roles