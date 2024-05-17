One Piece Episode 1105: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

With One Piece Episode 1105 on the horizon after the last episode shocked fans, more excitement and twists are scheduled to arrive in the next episode as more about Stussy’s betrayal is revealed. Find out what happens next in the upcoming Episode 1105 and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

One Piece Episode 1105: release date and streaming details

One Piece Episode 1105 is set for release on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 9:30 am JST. For viewers in other time zones, the episode will be available on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at around 12:30 am GMT / 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET. Keep in mind that the exact release time can vary according to individual time zones. Fans can watch One Piece weekly on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot of One Piece Episode 1105

In One Piece Episode 1105, titled A Beautiful Act of Treason! The Spy, Stussy, fans can expect further revelations about Stussy's allegiance and her connection to Dr. Vegapunk. Following her shocking betrayal of Lucci and Kaku, Stussy's true motives and background will likely come to light.

Her alliance with Vegapunk indicates deeper ties to the scientific community and MADS in One Piece Episode 1105. The Straw Hat Pirates must strategize to protect Vegapunk and find a way off Egghead Island, all while grappling with the new developments surrounding Stussy and her unexpected role in the conflict.

One Piece Episode 1104 recap

One Piece Episode 1105 is titled Betrayal and Battle! Stussy's Secret Maneuver. Inside the mysterious door, Bonney comes face to face with a large glowing paw, a manifestation of Kuma's memories. Vegapunk recalls the creation of the paw, revealing Kuma's ingenious method of storing memories before his transformation into a cyborg.

Vegapunk attempts to deceive Bonney by claiming the paw contains only pain, but Bonney sees through his facade and recognizes it as Kuma's memories. Meanwhile, at the Red Line, Kuma's relentless climb towards Mary Geoise is met with opposition as Marine forces shoot him down, sending him crashing back to the ground. Undeterred, Kuma retaliates with his abilities, determined to continue his ascent.

Back at the laboratory in One Piece Episode 1105, Zoro finds himself locked in a fierce battle against Kaku, who reveals his awakened Devil Fruit form which grants him enhanced speed and agility. Initially overwhelmed by Kaku's new power, Zoro taps into his own strength, honed through his recent encounters, and fights back with renewed determination. As the Seraphim, now under Kaku's command, launch a relentless assault on the laboratory, Shaka's group watches in horror as the building is bombarded by their attacks.

Amidst all this chaos, a surprising turn of events takes place as Stussy, a former agent of CP0, defects against her former comrades. Transforming into a bat-like form, Stussy launches a surprise attack on Kaku, incapacitating him by draining his blood. Revealing herself to be a clone created by MADS who modeled her after former Rocks Pirate Miss Buckingham Stussy, she turns the tables on Lucci and evades his attacks.

Stussy uses a form of Kami-e (Paper Art) to evade him, and nullifies Lucci's Devil Fruit powers with a Seastone-laced lipstick. She then bites him and drains his blood, causing him to lose consciousness as well. With both Kaku and Lucci incapacitated in One Piece Episode 1105, Stussy turns to Zoro.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

