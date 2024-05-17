Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan serves dramatic look in her 2nd appearance; poses with Eva Longoria

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has served her second look at Cannes 2024 and is serving drama and drag, all at one. Catch her posing with Eva Longoria too.

By Aditya Sagar
Updated on May 17, 2024  |  09:41 PM IST |  2.8K
Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai’s 2nd appearance is all things glitters and drama; PICS (Image: Getty)
Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai’s 2nd appearance is all things glitters and drama; PICS (Image: Getty)

The Cannes veteran has arrived on the red carpet and she’s serving as always. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her second appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival wearing a custom Falguni and Shane Peacock gown which is filled with drama and drag in the hues of blues and silvers. The actress was also seen posing with American actress and producer Eva Longoria on the red carpet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longoria at Cannes Red Carpet (Image: Getty)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Red Carpet (Image: Getty)

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s first look from Cannes Film Festival 2024 is out; OG queen stuns in black gown despite injury

Advertisement
Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Aditya Sagar

Aditya Sagar is an Entertainment Journalist who holds a true-blue Bollywood heart and has his ears tuned to the

...

Credits: Getty
Advertisement

Latest Articles