Byeon Woo Seok has heart eyes for co-star Kim Hye Yoon in Lovely Runner behind the scenes; fans react

The ongoing tvN K-drama Lovely Runner has captivated audiences worldwide, largely due to the undeniable chemistry between lead actors Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon. Viewers are now even more enchanted by the pair's cozy chemistry in the behind-the-scenes footage of the rom-com series.

Behind the scenes of Lovely Runner makes fans’ hearts melt

Though the drama had a rocky start, with concerns over it possibly borrowing inappropriately from a real K-pop star’s life or being an idol-fan relationship, the storyline has managed to dispel these worries by offering something entirely different and heartwarming.

It showcases a story of true love between two people that transcends time and manages to stay the same in every timeline. The lead actors have also won over audiences with their performances, resulting in a steady increase in the drama’s viewership. As much as fans love seeing Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's fiery chemistry in the drama, the two also have an irresistible appeal as a couple, even when the cameras are not rolling.

Recently, a making-of video for the recent episodes of Lovely Runner has gone viral. The particular scene being shot is from episode 12, where the two main characters lie side by side in each other’s arms. Even though the shot was not ready, the behind-the-scenes interactions between the two actors in that setting were enough to make fans’ hearts flutter. Many were especially captivated by Byeon Woo Seok's gentle gestures toward his co-star, sparkling gaze, and heart eyes towards her. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans adored how Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon stayed lying beside each other, with Hye Yoon fully immersing herself in the emotion of her character, Im Sol, while Woo Seok attentively checked on her, refusing to move unless she did.

The way he tenderly wiped a tear from her cheek and even teared up himself upon seeing his co-star Hye Yoon cry deeply moved viewers. After the director called cut, his first instinct was to glance at her, ensuring she was all right, warming hearts. In this scene where they weren't supposed to cry, both actors ended up shedding tears together, prompting viewers to do the same while watching the behind-the-scenes footage. Fans cherish this BTS moment as much as the scene itself, considering it just as precious.

Watch the scene below.

More about Lovely Runner

The time-slip romance drama first aired on April 8, 2024, and continues to release two new episodes every Monday and Tuesday. The upcoming premieres of episodes 13 and 14 are scheduled for May 20 and 21. The ongoing Korean drama has achieved worldwide success, drawing viewers of all ages with its nostalgic charm. Even fans in their 30s and 40s find themselves drawn to the show's reminiscent atmosphere, akin to the classic cult drama Reply 1988 set in the 2000s.

The series pays homage to Park Tae Hwan, who became the first South Korean swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, by incorporating Sun Jae's background as a former swimmer. Additionally, Olympic gold medalist Park Tae Hwan made a special appearance in one of the episodes of Lovely Runner.

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner to hold watch party for fans with Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon and more; Report