Manushi Chhillar in rhinestone embellished pink mini dress and butterfly heels looks like she stepped straight out of Barbie Land

Manushi Chhillar is a name synonymous with elegance, beauty, and talent. Crowned Miss World in 2017, she has been winning hearts ever since. Transitioning from the pageant world to the silver screen, Manushi embarked on a new journey in Bollywood, where she continues to charm audiences. Apart from her achievements in entertainment, Manushi is also celebrated for her impeccable sense of style.

When Manushi Chhillar isn't gracing the screen, she keeps her fans engaged by sharing fashion photoshoots, each one leaving a lasting impression. Today was no exception as she once again shared her pictures, spreading a little pink love. Check out what Manushi has in store for us today.

Manushi Chhillar’s little pink dress

Manushi Chhillar once again enthralled her fans as she shared stunning pictures adorned in a mesmerising pink dress by David Koma. Her dress comes with fixed spaghetti straps delicately framing her shoulders and plunging neckline.

Chhillar's dress was interesting since it featured a beautiful cutaway pattern on the front and was adorned with tiny crystals arranged like a fish. Her slender frame was highlighted by the dress' mini length, and its delicate pink color complemented her radiant skin tone.

A flirty and feminine pink dress like Manushi can set the perfect mood for a romantic dinner date or a night out with your significant other. You can opt for a more relaxed and flowy pink dress for daytime events such as brunches, baby showers, or garden parties.

Manushi’s accessories and glam

the Operation Valentine actress' ensemble spoke volumes, particularly her accessories and makeup, which featured a pair of butterfly heels, adding a stylish and whimsical touch to her look.

To add a hint of bling, she wore a sleek diamond chain around her neck. Continuing her attention to detail, Manushi adorned her ears with subtle studs, perfectly complementing the understated elegance of her diamond chain.

Now, let's talk about her makeup, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress opted for a palette dominated by shades of pink, a choice that exuded femininity and softness. She picked a luscious pink lipstick, blushed cheeks added a healthy flush to her complexion, while the precisely applied eyeliner accentuated her beautiful eyes. Her defined brows framed her face with precision. Finally, her hair was tied in a bun with a few strands delicately framing her face.

In conclusion, Manushi Chhillar’s choice of accessories and makeup took our breath away. From the whimsical butterfly heels to the subtle yet striking makeup, every element of her look was carefully chosen, culminating in something classic and trendy at the same time.

Did you like Manushi Chhillar's look? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!