Scam 2010: Hansal Mehta reacts to Subrata Roy's Sahara Pariwar calling his series 'abusive and grossly condemnable'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has announced that he’s making the third part of his superhit franchise Scam. Titled Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, the upcoming Sony LIV series is set to be based on Tamal Bandyopadhyay’s book Sahara: The Untold Story. Soon after the announcement, the family of Subrata released a statement condemning the series.

Sahara India Pariwar’s official statement against Scam 2010

For the unversed, Scam 3 will chronicle the life of the late businessman who established Sahara India back in 1978. The official statement released by the Sahara India Pariwar read, "An abusive and grossly condemnable act has been demonstrated by the makers of 'Scam' to achieve cheap and wide publicity, by announcing to unveil, Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga.

The statement added, “Sahara India Pariwar condemns such acts of all the individuals and parties involved and shall resist their offending behavior.”

Hansal Mehta reacts to Sahara Pariwar’s statement on Scam 2010

Hansal Mehta who is busy shooting for his series Gandhi in the UK told Hindustan Times, "I am shooting in UK. I am not aware of this. A relevant response will be provided by the relevant parties." Bankrolled by Applause Entertainment, the makers are yet to announce the cast of the series.

What is the Subrata Roy saga?

In the early 2000s, Subrata Roy’s Sahara India Pariwar faced allegations related to chit-fund activities which eventually led to the businessman’s arrest in 2014. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) accused Sahara of not refunding over Rs 20,000 crore to investors who had invested in a bond scheme. The dispute between SEBI and Sahara remains pending before the Supreme Court.

The Sahara Family in their statement ahead addressed the same and said, “...Any attempt to influence the proceedings of the said case shall attract contempt of Court, besides such acts amount to criminality. In the garb of a right of free Speech and expression, no one can be allowed to undermine the goodwill and reputation of a person, who is not available to defend himself.”

Their statement highlighted that the use of the word 'scam' in the title of the series and its suggestive link to Sahara seems prima facie defamatory.