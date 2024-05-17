Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon starrer Lovely Runner announces pop-up store in Seoul; check dates and venue

Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon has been the recipient of unprecedented fame and success all over the world. The love for the drama has crossed limits as fans were even seen calling Byeon Woo Seok by his character name Ryu Sun Jae a few days ago.

As a surprise for the ardent fans of Lovely Runner tvN has confirmed that they will open a pop-up store at the Hyundai Seoul in Seoul next week.

Lovely Runner to open up a pop-up store in Seoul from May 23 to May 29

Seeing the immense love and success of Lovely Runner starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, tvN announced they would open a pop-up store in Seoul for a week to allow fans to indulge in official merch from the drama. They confirmed the pop-up event through their official social media accounts to fans’ surprise.

The Lovely Runner pop-up store will open on May 23, Thursday, and go on till May 29, Wednesday at the famous departmental store The Hyundai Seoul B2F Iconic Pop-Up Zone in Seoul. The pop-up store will be open business from 10:30 AM KST to 8 PM KST on weekdays that is from Monday to Thursday, the timing will extend to 8:30 PM KST from Friday to Sunday.

The event has no reservation system and visitors can register on-site at the venue and then indulge in Lovely Runner goodness. The pop-up store will offer merch and goods based on the drama.

Meanwhile, Lovely Runner is edging close to its culmination with only 4 episodes left in its run now. The timeslip romance drama has maintained high viewership by being on top of Monday and Tuesday dramas' viewership ratings.

More about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner is a timeslip romance K-drama which follows Im Sol who with the help of a special watch travels back in time to protect her K-pop idol Ryu Sun Jae. In the present, Ryu Sun Jae meets an unfortunate accident and dies, his death destroys Im Sol and she is inconsolable.

Now, with a new chance at fate, Im Sol decides to change Ryu Sun Jae’s future and save him but it is not that easy. Lovely Runner is streaming on Viki Rakuten and airs Monday and Tuesday on tvN in South Korea.

