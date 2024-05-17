ACM Awards 2024: Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Perform Their New Single Purple Irises And Flaunt Natural Chemistry

The husband and wife jam together on the ACM stage!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton flaunted their palpable chemistry while performing at the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16. The Country star and pop icon sang their latest single, Purple Irises.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton deliver a dazzling performance

On May 16, in Frisco, Texas, the couple took to the AMC stage to perform their latest collaboration single, Purple Irises. The Rich Girl singer stuck to the theme and wore an all-purple ensemble with glittery tights, glittery floral top and platform heels.

Meanwhile, the country singer rocked the classic shirt and blazer over jeans paired with brown formal shoes.

The Purple Irises was released in February and is inspired by the idea of growing together through all the challenges. In a press release, Stefani stated that the song "comes from the idea that when you plant something, you are planting hope and watching love grow, weathering all the different seasons of growth."

Shelton also mentioned on the press note that he loved the song “so much.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Stefani and Shelton’s previous collaborations

A musical power couple in the true sense! Stefani and the God’s Country singer married on June 3, 2021, but had been collaborating ever since they started dating in 2016. Their first collaboration was on the song Go Ahead and Break My Heart from Shelton’s 2016 album If I'm Honest.

The couple reunited on the Hollaback Girl singer’s 2017 holiday album on the song You Make It Feel Like Christmas. Since 2016, Stefani has been part of almost all of her beau’s albums. Other collaborations include their duet Nobody But You from the country singer’s 2019 album titled Fully Loaded: God's Country. His 2021 album Body Language pairs the couple for another duet called Happy Anywhere.

Shelton and Stefani met on the sets of NBC’s The Voice in 2014 and made their relationship red carpet official at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party. Four years later, they announced their engagement in 2020 and tied the knot in 2021.