Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Engaged? Rumors Say the NFL Star Proposed During Their Date at Lake Como

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have always stayed around each other since they started dating last summer. The Chiefs Tight End was spotted at multiple Eras Tour concerts last year, and the pop icon visited NFL stadiums for Kelce’s games. The pair celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win together.

In the offseason, Kelce and Swift were seen spending quality time with each other on numerous occasions. They traveled to Las Vegas in April last weekend to attend Mahomes’ Foundation’s charity gala. Since then, the couple hadn’t met until the NFL’s highest-paid TE showed up at Swift’s Eras Tour show in France. They went on a romantic dinner on May 15. Some fans believe that the power couple got engaged to each other in Italy.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Romantic Date Night

The 14-time Grammy winner resumed her Eras Tour in Paris on May 9 following her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, release. She has some leisure time before she gets back to her schedule again. The celebrity couple enjoyed a luxurious date night in Lake Como.

Swift and Kelce are staying in an 18th-century hotel costing them USD 21,000 every night. They enjoyed a PDA-filled exploration of the Italian City. They could be seen having dinner in close proximity on a small table.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engaged?

A romantic dinner in one of the most beautiful countries in the world instantly sparked rumors about the American singer and the NFL star. Some of them believe that the most popular couple in the town are now engaged.

Although, the Internet is going crazy over the couple’s trip. There is nothing concrete to prove that claim. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not engaged. However, speculation suggests that Kelce might propose to the Cruel Summer singer pretty soon.