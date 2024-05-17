Hailey Bieber has always been one of the most trendy celebrities. Her social media is legit a fashion Bible for most Gen-Z divas out there. Her incomparable beauty game is also on fleek. She consistently provides sartorial inspiration for all her fans and followers.

So, when her hubby, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy with pictures of the diva in a white lace Saint Laurent gown, we really couldn’t wait to see what her pregnancy-friendly style would bring.

Therefore, it’s really no surprise that Hailey’s recent pictures, flaunting her adorable baby bump with a touch of her expectedly unconventional pregnancy style, have been trending. Let’s just zoom in and check out how Justin Bieber’s boo is setting new maternity style goals.

Hailey Bieber’s incomparably inspiring pregnancy style:

Denim is just the best:

The businesswoman proved that pregnancy doesn't mean that you have to bid adieu to your favorite denim looks. She wore stylish wide-legged denim jeans with a classy top that looked and felt just amazing. She also wore girl-next-door vibes denim dungarees with a casual black T-shirt. Love her incredible style game. We also adored the sassy denim shorts that she wore.

Laid-back and sporty allure:

Bieber’s maternity style also dares to merge comfort with Gen-Z vibes and modern sass. She wore a comfortably chic plain white tee with sassy denim shorts and a baseball hat. You can also add sneakers to complete such awesome and chill looks. The diva is knocking the look out of the park with an unexpected twist i.e. baring her baby bump, and frankly, we’re totally here for it.

Barbie-core confidence:

It looks like the world really hasn’t had enough of the beloved and pink-laden Barbie-core trend, and Hailey Bieber clearly agrees. She recently wore a pretty pink butterfly-shaped halter top, which was beautifully elevated with sequin work. The stylish top looked hotter than ever. She further paired this with loose wide-legged denim jeans. Even in this look, she flaunted her bump while serving a Y2K vibe. We’re super impressed!

Minimalist makeup looks:

The queen of beauty and skincare also rocked a rather minimalistic and mesmerizing makeup look with her casual and chic outfit choices. She went with a radiant base for these looks with a touch of subtle eyeshadow with some mascara. She also added a dash of rouge blush on her cheeks with some glossy and tinted lip gloss. She also elevated the look with sleek, straight, and loose hairstyles with a middle parting, and we’re taking notes.

It’s quite clear that Hailey Bieber is definitely rewriting the pre-established rules for maternity wear. She is setting new standards for pregnancy-friendly fashion which totally rock. We really can’t wait to see what she will wear next.

So, are you ready to rock maternity wear, the Hailey Bieber way? Which of these adorable looks is your favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

