Extraordinary Attorney Woo: Japanese drama accused of plagiarising Park Eun Bin’s legal romance; Production reacts

Park Eun Bin’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo has been potentially plagiarized by the Japanese drama Alice in Wonderful Kitchen. When concerns were raised about potential plagiarism in the Japanese drama, the production company of Extraordinary Attorney Woo released its official stance on the matter.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo production company’s stands on the potential plagiarism

Ace Story, the production company behind the K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo (written by Moon Ji Won, and directed by Yoo In Sik), informed iMBC Entertainment on January 29 that, “they are closely monitoring the situation. They acknowledged the existence of similarities and expressed their intention to take appropriate action if an official complaint is lodged by the writer or director.”

Details about the report by Japanese media

Recent reports from local Japanese media outlets, including Saijo Woman, have raised concerns about the new Japanese drama Alice in Wonderful Kitchen which premiered on January 21, citing similarities with the Korean drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

The outlets pointed out five reasons as evidence for the alleged similarities. After the initial broadcast, Saijo Woman highlighted resemblances between the main character Alice (Mugi Kadowaki) in Alice in Wonderful Kitchen and Woo Young Woo (Park Eun Bin). The parallels included similarities in the characters' growth processes, as both Alice and Woo Young Woo were raised by a single father.

Additionally, both protagonists had a best friend with a troubled past who ultimately became a supportive companion. The reports also mentioned common elements such as the protagonist developing a romantic relationship with a colleague and a character familiar with the protagonist's past being the daughter of a large company.

Saijo Woman quoted a local broadcasting official who suggested that NTV may have intended to create a Japanese version of Extraordinary Attorney Woo with Alice in Wonderful Kitchen. The official speculated that there might have been an attempt to incorporate elements from Korean drama such as the setting and direction, while hoping to avoid detection.

More about Alice in Wonderful Kitchen and Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Alice in Wonderful Kitchen is a heartwarming drama centered around a genius chef with autism who frequently emphasizes that cooking is chemistry. The storyline revolves around individuals facing various life challenges, featuring actors like Mugi Kadowaki, Ren Nagase, Atsuko Maeda, and others.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo, on the other hand, tells the survival story of a new lawyer with a genius brain and autism spectrum disorder, played by Park Eun Bin. The drama aired from June to August 2022 and gained significant popularity, ranking first in the global Netflix TV show category in both non-English and English languages. It also achieved top placement on Japanese Netflix, showcasing its widespread appeal.

