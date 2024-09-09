Extraordinary You actor Jung Gun Joo’s agency quashes dating rumor with YouTuber Nam Seo Yeon: ‘Just close acquaintances’

Jung Gun Joo and YouTuber Nam Seo Yeon recently gave rise to dating rumors after netizens spotted their alleged lovestagram. But the Extraordinary You actor’s agency has since denied the speculations, saying that they just know each other.

On September 9, Jung Gun Joo’s agency Saram Entertainment denied the actor’s dating rumor with the YouTuber. Through OSEN, they stated, “The two are just close acquaintances.”

Meanwhile, the dating rumor arose from their similar Instagram posts. Netizens noticed that both of them posted the photos of same dish and the same location on their respective handles. Their alleged lovestagram soon gave rise to rumors that the actor is dating YouTuber Nam Seo Yeon, who is eight years younger than him.

Since then it has been circulated online until the agency denied it.

Born in 1995, Jung Gun Joo worked on web dramas and music videos before venturing into the K-drama land. In 2017, he made his debut with a feature in DAY6’s music video for I Like You. Then, he starred in Naver web-drama Flower Ever After.

In 2019, he bagged a pivotal role in Extraordinary You, starring Kim Hye Yoon, Rowoon, and Lee Jae Wook. This also marks Jung Goon Joo’s big breakthrough in the TV drama industry.

He continued to build up his filmography with roles in Oh My Baby (2020), True Beauty (cameo, 2021), Monthly Magazine Home (2021), The Secret Romantic Guesthouse, and more. He is also set to appear in an upcoming drama titled Check In Hanyang starring Bae In Hyuk and Kim Ji Eun.

Some of his popular web dramas include A-Teen (2018), WHY (2018), Kiss Sixth Sense (2022), and more. He also made his film debut in the 2023 movie Rebound starring Ahn Jae Hong, Lee Shin Young, and more. In this sports-themed film, Jung Goon Joo starred as a basketball player.

On the other hand, YouTuber Nam Seo Yeon was born in 2003. She has around 550,000 subscribers on her channel 남서연SEOYEON. She mostly uploads GRWM (Get Ready With Me) videos and vlogs. She is also active on Instagram as a lifestyle influencer.

