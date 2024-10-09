‘False statement by BELIFT LAB’: NewJeans members' mothers claim security guard testified CCTV clip of ILLIT ‘ignoring’ Hanni was deleted

NewJeans and HYBE are currently entangled in a new feud after Hanni revealed being a victim of alleged workplace bullying. Following her revelation, NewJeans members’ mothers claimed that the CCTV footage that showed her being ‘ignored’ by ILLIT and their members, has been deleted. BELIFT LAB denied the allegations. However, now the parents are claiming that the security guard himself testified for the same.

According to a Korean media outlet’s report on October 9, a NewJeans member’s mother claimed that a security guard told Hanni that there were initially two footages. One where ILLIT greeted Hanni when they entered and the other one when they left without greeting. According to the parents’ claims, the security guard confirmed that the second footage was deleted as they didn’t think it was necessary to keep it.

A mother of the member claimed that after checking the footage herself Hanni told ADOR’s current CEO Kim Joo Young and she allegedly promised that she would look into it further since a new witness has come forward. “However, Belift Lab is only discussing the scene where ILLIT bowed 90 degrees and entered as if they didn’t even know they passed by without greeting each other”, the mother lamented.

The NewJeans members’ parents also noted that Kim Joo Young promised to make a notice to HYBE for proper greeting cultures and manners among artists of all the company’s subsidiaries, so this kind of incident would not happen again. “but I don’t know how many times he said it, but we did not raise an issue about ‘greetings.’ We raised an issue about HYBE’s unfair treatment of New Jeans”, the mother emphasized.

Meanwhile, after the girl group’s parents claimed that the CCTV footage was deleted BELIFT LAB released a statement saying that ILLIT’s manager never asked the members to ‘ignore’ Hanni. They also said that they consulted about the CCTV clip with Min Hee Jin’s side on August 14. As per the agency’s statement, the former ADOR CEO claimed there might be additional footage. But NewJeans’ mothers have called their statement false saying that they are distorting the term ‘representative Min Hee Jin’s side’.

