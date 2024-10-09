Asia Artist Awards 2024 1st performers lineup: NewJeans, ZEROBASEONE, NCT 127, and more to take center stage on Dec 27

The Asia Artist Awards 2024 are set to take place this December. Ahead of the highly anticipated ceremony, the first lineup of performers has been unveiled. From K-pop groups like NewJeans, ZEROBASEONE, and NCT 127 to soloists like BIBI and more, the lineup is raising much anticipation for D-day.

On October 9, the upcoming 9th Asia Artist Awards unveiled the first performers lineup. NewJeans, ZEROBASEONE, NCT 127 WayV, QWER, and BIBI are set to perform and add energy to the ceremony.

NewJeans, who made their debut in 2022, gained rapid popularity, reaching the Billboard charts within a few months. Their chart-toppers like ETA, Super Shy, Attention, OMG, Ditto, Get Up, Cool With You, Hype Boy, and more have seen the biggest commercial successes in K-pop. With their recent releases like Bubble Gum and Japanese debut Supernatural, the five-piece K-pop group has set an unprecedented standard of success. Their addition to the performers' lineup for AAA 2024 promises a great evening.

ZEROBASEONE, the rookie group, has reached a new career high within a year since their debut in July 2023. With their latest EP, CINEMA PARADISE, the boy band set a new personal record, earning 1 million sales with four consecutive albums. Their energetic and unique presence at the Asia Artist Awards 2024 is expected to add diversity.

Meanwhile, NCT 127, a sub-unit of NCT, successfully completed their world tour recently. With their sixth full-length album WALK, released back in July, the boy band has witnessed explosive popularity across the borders, solidifying their global stardom. With their increasing fan following, NCT 127’s performance at the 9th AAA is expected to become a viral sensation.

WayV, another NCT sub-unit, released their fifth mini-album Give Me That in June. With the release, they have landed impressive spots on global and domestic charts like Circle, Oricon, MelOn, and iTunes.

Meanwhile, QWER, although underrated, is an extremely talented girl group that has been more active this year. Since their debut in 2023, they have showcased their talents with their discography, raising anticipation for their performance.

Lastly, BIBI, known as a powerful K-pop soloist, is highly regarded for her versatility. She is extremely well-versed in taking the center stage.

