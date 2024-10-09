Ex-NCT's Taeil's quasi-rape victim said to be foreign national; report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Taeil, a former member of NCT is currently embroiled in massive controversy due to a sexual assault allegation against him. He was recently charged with quasi-rape and then sent to prosecution without detention for further investigation. Now, reports say that the alleged victim is a woman of foreign nationality.

On October 7, it was reported that Taeil had been sent to prosecution on September 12 on charges of quasi-rape of an intoxicated woman. It was revealed that he committed the crime with two of his non-celebrity acquaintances.

The following day, which was October 8, Ten Asia reported that the victim was a non-Korean woman. Although it is yet to be confirmed, netizens have been more outraged suspecting that the ex-NCT member and his accomplices must have thought they wouldn’t face the repercussions if the woman was a foreigner.

Meanwhile, previously, rumors emerged suggesting that the victim of Taeil’s sexual crime was a male. However, Bangbae Police Station dismissed the speculations at that time, confirming that the victim didn’t involve any minor or same-sex individual.

Taeil’s sexual crime first came to light on August 28. On that day, SM Entertainment announced his removal from NCT and Its sub-unit NCT 127 due to ‘unspecified sexual crimes’.

The news shocked the K-pop world not only it was sudden but it was completely unexpected from the K-pop idol. His fans started pouring their anger by burning his posters and throwing out goodies. In light of the situation, his bandmates also unfollowed him on social media and deleted photos with him.

On August 29, Bangbae Police Station revealed that Taeil was booked for sexual offense back on June 13 after a report was submitted by the victim and the investigation has been ongoing since then.

Recently, it was revealed that On September 12, he had been sent to prosecution without detention on a charge of special quasi-rape. If Taeil admits to the charges he can face more than seven years prison sentence or life imprisonment at maximum. Regarding the new charges, SM Entertainment commented that they can’t provide any official statement since the case is still under investigation.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

