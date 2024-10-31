Family by Choice star Hwang In Yeop announces 10-stop fan-meet tour IN LOVE; to visit Taipei, Tokyo, Sao Paulo, and more cities

Hwang In Yeop is getting ready to embark on a world tour to meet fans in various cities across Asia and Latin America. This will be his second fan-meet tour this year. Starting in 2024, he will continue to visit different cities till 2025. So far, he has announced 10 stops for this exciting fan meeting tour.

On October 31, Hwang In Yeop unveiled 10 cities for his 2024-25 fan meeting IN LOVE. He will kickstart the world tour in Taipei and then will visit various cities across Asia and Latin America including Bangkok, Tokyo, Osaka, Manila, Lima, Sao Paulo, Santiago, Monterrey, and Seoul. The dates and other details are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, this is his second fan meeting tour in 2024. Previously, in July, he kickstarted his 2024 fan meeting Why Her in Seoul. Following that, he visited many cities in Asia including Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Manila.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to meet the actor in their own cities through IN LOVE tour.



Meanwhile, Hwang In Yeop recently made his TV comeback with a lead role in Family By Choice. The drama premiered on JTBC on October 9 and is available to stream on Viki for international viewers.

In the drama, he plays the role of Kim San Ha, acting alongside Bae Hyung Sung and Jung Chae Yeon. Fans were excited for his return to the main lead role and the actor didn’t disappoint with his outstanding performance.

Apart from Family by Choice, Hwang In Yeop has established a strong foothold in the Korean film and TV industry with a strong screen presence. Having kickstarted his career as a model, he transitioned into acting with a supporting role in KBS2’s historical drama The Tale of Nokdu.

In 2020, he rose to popularity with a role in JTBC fantasy drama 18 Again. His performance alongside Lee Do Hyun, Ryoeun, Roh Jeong Eui, and more, received much praise.

Hwang In Yeop landed his breakthrough in the same year, after bagging the second lead role in tvN rom-com True Beauty. He is also known for The Sound of Magic, Why Her, and more works. His next drama is Dear X with Kim Yoo Jung.

