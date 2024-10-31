Park Hyung Sik and Ma Dong Seok’s Twelve: Seo In Guk, Lee Joo Bin, Sung Dong Il, and more confirmed to star in superhero drama

Park Hyung Sik and Ma Dong Seok are all set for their rivalry in the upcoming superhero drama Twelve. Now, more actors including Seo In Guk, Lee Joo Bin, Sung Dong Il, Go Kyu Pil, Kang Mina, and others have been confirmed to star in this highly-anticipated drama. With a stellar cast ensemble, this high-profile drama is currently in production to premiere next year.

On October 31, the final cast lineup for the upcoming drama Twelve has been unveiled. The fantasy drama is inspired by the 12 zodiac signs of East Asia. The story of this series will revolve around 12 angles who live in the human form to protect the Korean peninsula from evils. A long time ago, the angels worked together to cast these evil spirits away from humankind, sealing them inside the gate of hell. However, with their awakening, once again chaos ensues.

Seo In Guk, who was previously considering his role, is now confirmed to play Won Seung, symbolizing the monkey sign. He acts like an agile charlatan as his main goal is to become the next leader of the 12 angels.

Lee Joo Bin will take on the role of Mir, symbolizing the dragon. She has momentarily lost her special powers due to a battle that happened thousands of years ago.

Sung Dong Il is set to personify Ma Rok. He is not an angel, but a human being who harbors special abilities. He has been chosen by the god of the 12 guardians to assist them in protecting the human world.

Go Kyu Pil will play Don Yi, symbolizing pig. He is a nurse at an oriental clinic. However, his main job is to assist Bang Wool.

Rookie actress Regina Lei is set to portray the oriental medicine doctor Bang Wool, symbolizing the snake. She heals humans with her ancient medical skills, while also aiding her fellow angles.

Kang Mina is set to take on Gang Ji, symbolizing the dog. Her fighting spirit is applaudable but at the same time, she also has a warm heart, deeply caring for humankind.

Sung Yoo Bin will play Jwi Dol, who symbolizes the rat. She is decisive and plays a pivotal role in the activities of the 12 angles. Lastly, Ahn Ji Hye is set to play Mal Sook, symbolizing the horse.