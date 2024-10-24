Family By Choice Ep 5-6 Review: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung’s past shadows intensify emotional turmoil in complex family drama

Name: Family by Choice

Cast: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung, Choi Won Young, Choi Moo Sung

Genre: Rom-com, coming-of-age, family, drama

No. of Episodes: 16

Release date: October 9

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Plot of Family by Choice

Adapted from the beloved Chinese drama Go Ahead, Family by Choice explores the heartfelt yet tumultuous journey of three childhood friends: Kim Sanha (Hwang In Yeop), Yoon Juwon (Jung Chaeyeon), and Kang Haejun (Bae Hyun Sung). Bound together by deep losses, they grew up like siblings, supported by Juwon’s father, Jeongjae (Choi Won Young), and Sanha’s father, Daeuk (Choi Moo Sung). In this chosen family, they found the strength to heal from their past traumas, despite not sharing the same bloodline.

As adulthood beckons, Sanha and Haejun make the difficult decision to reconnect with their biological families, leaving Juwon feeling abandoned and betrayed. A decade later, their paths cross once more, but the reunion stirs up old pain and buried emotions. Juwon wrestles with unresolved bitterness, while Sanha and Haejun discover a new layer to their feelings for her, complicating the bond they once saw as unbreakable. As they navigate the delicate balance between love, loyalty, and the true meaning of family, the three must confront the ghosts of their past and decide whether they can mend the rift or if it will tear them apart for good.

Watch the trailer for Family by Choice here:

A recap of episodes 5 and 6

In Episodes 5 and 6, tensions rise as Haejun's birthday approaches and a heated argument breaks out between him and Sanha. To help mend their friendship, Juwon suggests a rail bike outing, but complications arise when he falls ill. Rumors about Haejun and Dal circulate at school, adding to the misunderstandings. As preparations for Haejun's birthday continue, Yi Hyun decides to attend, further stirring the dynamics within the group.

Amid these events, Haejun’s mother, Seo Hyun, makes an unexpected visit to Yoon’s Kalguksu to settle an old debt, leaving Jeongjae confused about how to respond. Tensions escalate when So Hee mysteriously vanishes after heading out to meet Sanha. Her disappearance intensifies the unresolved animosity between Moo Sung and Jung Hee, leading Sanha to make a difficult decision to distance himself from his family. The episodes delve into the characters' relationships, with misunderstandings and secrets threatening to disrupt their lives. As the birthday celebration looms, unresolved conflicts and new complications promise to challenge their bonds further.

Our review of Family by Choice episodes 5 and 6

In Episodes 5 and 6 of Family by Choice, the tension among the characters reaches new heights, largely driven by the unexpected arrival of a figure from the past. This surprise appearance rekindles unresolved issues and complicates relationships, leading viewers deeper into the complexities of this makeshift family. While it seemed that Sanha and Haejun would distance themselves from Juwon, the narrative cleverly reveals that, despite their physical proximity, their emotional and relational challenges remain intricately woven together.

The show effectively portrays the childish behaviors of the adults, which directly impact their children, creating a reflection on the ripple effects of unresolved conflicts. It’s both heartbreaking and touching to witness how the seemingly trivial squabbles of the adults manifest into significant emotional turmoil for the younger generation. This dynamic adds a layer of emotional depth to the narrative, prompting the audience to empathize with the children caught in the crossfire of adult drama.

Yet, amidst the escalating tensions, Family by Choice does not shy away from presenting a typical teenage romance. Juwon's innocent crush brings a refreshing dose of youthful charm into the storyline, balancing the heavier themes with moments of levity and sweetness. Meanwhile, Park Dal’s character continues to evolve, providing a nuanced portrayal of someone who, while navigating her own complexities, also reflects the struggles of the adults around her. Her vibrant spirit adds color to the drama, making her an essential part of the unfolding narrative.

As the story progresses, the budding relationship between Sanha and Juwon teases a new chapter filled with potential. Their chemistry hints at exciting developments in future episodes, especially as Haejun grapples with the emotional fallout of his mother’s unexpected visit without prior notice. The tension surrounding Haejun’s feelings is palpable, making viewers anxious to see how he will navigate this complex situation.

However, the thought of the Kim, Yeon, and Haejun families being torn apart is almost unbearable. Juwon's father stands out as one of the most emotionally resonant characters in the series, showing genuine care and dedication to his children. His sincerity grounds the show, reminding the audience of the importance of familial bonds, regardless of the circumstances.

Overall, Episodes 5 and 6 of Family by Choice weave together tension, teenage romance, and emotional depth, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating what lies ahead for this intricately connected family. The balance between drama and youthful innocence creates a captivating viewing experience that resonates deeply, ensuring that each episode leaves a lasting impression.

