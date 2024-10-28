Reply 1988, Hospital Playlist, 18 Again, and more: 6 K-dramas to watch with your family this Diwali

Diwali is just around the corner, which means finally a break from our mundane lives. As you look forward to spending some quality time with your family, tune in and watch these 6 K-dramas for a memorable festive season. From Reply 1988 to 18 Again, all of these K-dramas have different flavors but one thing in common is rollercoaster emotions.

6 K-dramas to watch with your family this Diwali

1. Reply 1988

The first on the list is Reply 1988, one of the most-watched and high-rated K-dramas ever. This slice-of-life series is bound to evoke nostalgia with its compelling storyline, outstanding performances, and intricate details that make you feel close to home.

Set in 1988, the drama revolves around a group of teenagers growing up in the neighborhood of Ssangmun-dong. Despite having different family backgrounds, they share a close bond and rely on each other through hardships.

Their parents also have similar heart-warming friendship. When one lands in trouble, the others don’t waste a moment to jump in and rescue. With a heartfelt narrative, Reply 1988 is a must-watch. The drama features Hyeri, Park Bo Gum, Ryu Jun Yeol, Go Kyung Pyo, Lee Dong Hwi, and more talented actors.

For Indian viewers, it is available to watch on Netflix.

2. Hospital Playlist

This heart-warming slice-of-life has two seasons and is a must-watch for those who are interested in medical dramas. It depicts the story of five doctors in their 40s. They have been together since medical school and now working at the same hospital. After their work life, they swap needles and scalpels for guitars and drums.

Yes, they also have another common interest and that is music. The five of them have a band and they like to relieve their stress by performing. While working with death and life, they find solace with each other and connect through music.

The drama features Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Jeon Mi Do, Yoo Yeon Seok, Kim Dae Myung, and more talented actors in the main roles. Hospital Playlist is available to watch on Netflix.

3. 18 Again

Ever wondered how would you react if you met the younger self of your father? 18 Again has the answer. This drama starts with a 37-year-old Hong Dae Young (played by Yoon Sang Hyun) and his wife Jung Da Jeong (Kim Ha Neul). Despite outer appearances, their life is far from picture-perfect, especially with the twins Hong Si A (played by Roh Jeong Eui) and Hong Si U (played by Ryoeun).

After a major setback, when Hong Dae Young begins reflecting on his life, he mysteriously transforms into his 18-year-old self (played by Lee Do Hyun). 18 Again is also available to stream on Netflix.

4. My Father Is Strange

Released back in 2017, My Father Is Strange is a beautiful drama to bond with your family. It revolves around Byun Han Soo (Kim Yeong Cheol), his wife Na Yeong Shil (Kim Hae Sook), their three daughters Byun Mi Young (Jung So Min), Byun Hye Yeong (Lee Yoo Ri), Byun Ra Yeong (Ryu Hwa Young), and one son Byun Joon Yeong (Min Jin Woong).

Their ordinary lives on the outskirts of Seoul change when Ahn Joong Hee (played by Lee Joon) suddenly turns up claiming that he is a son of the family. You can watch the show on KBS World TV’s official YouTube Channel.

5. Hi Bye, Mama!

It’s one of those K-dramas that will leave a lasting impression on you. This bittersweet drama featured Kim Tae Hee as Cha Yu Ri, a dead mother who is reincarnated only for 49 days. She plans on strengthening her bond with her daughter but things become complicated when the 49 days are over. Hi Bye, Mama! Is available to watch on Netflix.

6. The Sound of Your Heart

What’s better than having a good laughing session with your family? The Sound of Your Heart is here to give you that opportunity.

This hilarious comedy depicts the story of Jo Suk (Lee Kwang Soo), an aspiring webtoonist who has been having it pretty difficult lately. However, things change as he starts drawing about his family and it becomes a massive hit. The drama also has a heartfelt romance storyline between Jo Suk and Ae bOng (played by Jung So Min). You can watch The Sound of Your Heart on Netflix.

So, are you ready to have a different Diwali this year? Add these 6 K-dramas to your watchlist now and enjoy the festive season to the fullest with the closest people around you, and that is family.

Have a happy Diwali!

