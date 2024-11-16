Family by Choice's Hwang In Youp to bring IN LOVE fan meeting tour to Macau and Jakarta; Know details

Hwang In Youp is ready to meet more fans than ever as he expands his highly anticipated IN LOVE fan meeting tour. On November 15, it was officially announced that the actor has added two new stops: Macau and Jakarta, to his tour schedule, much to the delight of his global fanbase.

The IN LOVE tour is a special fan meeting series that kicks off in Taipei, followed by confirmed stops in Bangkok, Tokyo, Osaka, Manila, Lima, Sao Paulo, Santiago, Monterrey, and Seoul. With the newly added events in Macau and Jakarta, Hwang In Youp is set to bring his charm and warmth to even more fans across Asia and Latin America.

The theme of the fan meeting, IN LOVE, is aptly described as Falling for Hwang In Youp: a time to stay in each other’s love. This concept emphasizes the connection between Hwang In Youp and his supporters, promising an intimate and heartwarming experience. Fans can look forward to a series of special moments shared with the actor, including exclusive insights and behind-the-scenes stories from his latest projects.

Hwang In Youp, known for his breakout roles in True Beauty, The Sound of Magic, and Why Her?, has quickly become one of the most beloved actors in the industry. His current role in the ongoing drama Family by Choice has garnered praise for his heartfelt performance, adding to the excitement for this tour. Fans attending the IN LOVE fan meetings will get a chance to hear behind-the-scenes anecdotes from Family by Choice and learn more about the actor’s journey.

Additionally, the fan meeting will feature interactive segments, including games and Q&A sessions, offering fans the opportunity to create lasting memories with the star. Hwang In Youp’s genuine interactions and engaging fan service have become a hallmark of his events, making this tour a must-see for his followers.

Hwang In Youp is also confirmed to make a special appearance in the upcoming drama Dear X (working title), set to premiere in the first half of 2025, giving fans even more to look forward to. Meanwhile, more details about the Macau and Jakarta events, including ticket sales and venue information, will be shared soon.

