Hwang In Yeop’s flirty chemistry with Family by Choice co-star Jung Chaeyeon during live stream creates fan frenzy

Hwang In Yeop has once again taken the internet by storm with his undeniable charm, this time thanks to his flirty chemistry with Family by Choice co-star Jung Chaeyeon during a live stream on October 9, 2024. The two actors, along with co-star Bae Hyun Sung, gathered to promote their upcoming JTBC drama. Still, it was Hwang In Yeop's affectionate behavior toward Jung Chaeyeon that sent fans into a frenzy.

Throughout the livestream, fans couldn’t help but notice how friendly Hwang In Yeop appeared with Jung Chaeyeon, often grabbing her arm and gazing at her with a fond smile. The way he interacted with her was both playful and affectionate, sparking conversations online about their real-life chemistry. Social media soon lit up with clips of the two, with fans dubbing the moment as "flirty" and calling it one of the most heartwarming displays they’d seen in a while.

One fan hilariously noted, “We would’ve folded immediately with the way he was smiling at her!” Many couldn’t stop gushing over how effortlessly Hwang In Yeop seemed to flirt, while others wondered if their close bond would translate to even more intimate moments in Family By Choice.

Meanwhile, Family by Choice is based on the Chinese series Go Ahead, tells the story of three young adults, two men and a woman, who were raised together like siblings, despite not being related by blood. After spending their formative years together, the trio reunites a decade later to rekindle their unique bond. Hwang In Yeop stars as Kim San Ha, a man whose looks and charm are impossible to ignore. At the same time, Jung Chaeyeon plays Yoon Joo Won, a spirited woman who was raised by her father, a kalguksu restaurant owner, Bae Hyun Sung, a man with a bright and charming personality.

With their off-screen chemistry already setting social media ablaze, fans are eagerly awaiting to see how their story unfolds following the premiere on October 9, 2024, at 20:50 (KST). If their on-screen dynamic is anything like their live-stream interactions, this drama promises to deliver heartwarming and potentially romantic moments that viewers won’t want to miss.

