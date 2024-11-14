Family by Choice Ep 11-12 Review: Hwang In Yeop and Jung Chaeyeon's romance steals the show; Bae Hyun Sung struggles with secrets

Name: Family by Choice

Cast: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung, Choi Won Young, Choi Moo Sung

Genre: Rom-com, coming-of-age, family, drama

No. of Episodes: 16

Release date: October 9

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Plot of Family by Choice

Inspired by the beloved Chinese drama Go Ahead, Family by Choice tells the touching yet tumultuous story of Kim Sanha (Hwang In Yeop), Yoon Juwon (Jung Chaeyeon), and Kang Haejun (Bae Hyun Sung). Growing up together under the loving care of Juwon’s father, Jeongjae (Choi Won Young), and Sanha’s father, Daeuk (Choi Moo Sung), the three formed a family bound by shared loss rather than blood. They became each other’s refuge, healing deep emotional scars through the strength of their bond.

But as they reached adulthood, Sanha and Haejun drifted apart, seeking out their biological roots and leaving Juwon behind. Their sudden absence shattered her sense of security, leaving her feeling abandoned by the people she believed would never leave her side.

A decade later, fate reunites the trio, rekindling old wounds and unresolved emotions. Juwon is caught between bitterness and a longing for what once was, while Sanha and Haejun both begin to see her differently, awakening unexpected romantic feelings. Now, they must tread carefully as they navigate the delicate balance between love, loyalty, and the family they once created. Will they be able to forgive the past, or will it be the very thing that tears them apart?

Watch the trailer for Family by Choice here;

A recap of episodes 11 and 12

In Family by Choice Episodes 11 and 12, emotions run high as Kim Sanha’s long-awaited confession leaves Yoon Juwon speechless. Despite years apart, Sanha’s heartfelt words, “I like you. It took me 10 years to say this,” cut through the rain, sparking turmoil within Juwon. She struggles to maintain the sibling-like bond they share, but her inner conflict only grows as lingering feelings resurface. Meanwhile, Kang Haejun, ever the cheerful troublemaker, jokingly proposes marriage to Juwon, unwittingly adding tension between the trio.

Episode 12 marks a turning point as Juwon and Sanha embrace their true feelings, finally shedding their pretences and taking a leap of faith into a new chapter together. Yet, the joy of their romantic breakthrough is shadowed by anxiety; how will their family and old friends react to this surprising relationship? Elsewhere, Haejun decides it’s time to repay Yoon Jeongjae’s kindness, but misunderstandings arise when his mysterious source of income comes to light. The drama intensifies as a surprise visit from Seohyun hints at more complications, setting the stage for unexpected twists in the coming episodes.

Our review of Family by Choice episodes 11 and 12

Episodes 11 and 12 of Family by Choice take an emotional plunge, peeling back layers of complex relationships and rekindling love. As the series enters its sixth week, the unfolding dynamics between Kim Sanha (Hwang In Yeop), Yoon Juwon (Jung Chaeyeon), and Kang Haejun (Bae Hyun Sung) are nothing short of engaging. These episodes perfectly blend romantic tension, family drama, and unexpected revelations, making them a crucial turning point in the storyline.

From the start of Episode 11, the tension between Sanha and Juwon is palpable. Sanha’s return to Haedong City has been anything but smooth, especially with his bold confession in the episode: “I like you. It took me 10 years to come and say this.” The revelation has left Juwon in turmoil, caught between her past sentiments and her present reality. As viewers, we are pulled into this emotional whirlwind, empathizing with her hesitation. Jung Chaeyeon delivers a nuanced performance, portraying Juwon’s struggle to accept her own feelings. The rain-soaked scene where Sanha and Juwon share a jacket as an impromptu umbrella becomes a symbolic moment of shared vulnerability; a visual representation of their bond that time and distance could not sever.

Hwang In Yeop shines as the determined yet tender Kim Sanha, who refuses to give up on the girl he has loved silently for a decade. His performance captures the essence of a man grappling with unspoken affection and the fear of rejection. The moment he rushes to interrupt Juwon’s date is both comedic and touching, showing the delicate balance between light-hearted romance and deeper emotional stakes. His chemistry with Jung Chaeyeon elevates the show, making their budding romance the standout element of these episodes.

Meanwhile, Bae Hyun Sung’s character, Kang Haejun, offers a compelling counterpoint. While Sanha is clear about his feelings, Haejun remains an enigma, hiding secrets that threaten to unravel his relationship with both Juwon and the extended family. His teasing proposal to Juwon may seem like a joke on the surface, but there is an undercurrent of genuine affection or perhaps insecurity, that hints at a deeper backstory. The scenes where he grapples with guilt and his attempts to repay Yoon Jeongjae (Choi Won Young) for his kindness suggest that Haejun’s past holds more pain than he lets on.

As Episode 12 closes, the series sets up a major conflict: Sanha and Juwon’s mutual confession of love brings them joy, but also a new kind of fear. How will they break this news to their makeshift family, who has seen them as siblings for years? The worry in their eyes is clearly seen, highlighting the theme of Family by Choice; that sometimes, the lines between family and love blur, and choosing one can mean risking the other.

With its sincere performances, gripping story arcs, and unexpected twists, Family by Choice continues to enthrall audiences, leaving us eagerly awaiting what comes next. As secrets are revealed and relationships tested, the stage is set for an emotional showdown in the upcoming episodes.

