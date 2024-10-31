Family Matters poster OUT: Bae Doona and Park Solomon’s anticipated thriller confirms November 29 premiere

Bae Doona and Park Solomon are all ready for their upcoming thriller drama Family Matters. Coupang Play has announced the premiere date for this drama in a new exciting poster, raising anticipation. Apart from Lomon and Bae Doona, the drama will also have Ryoo Seung Bum, Baek Yoon Sik, and Lee Su Hyun playing pivotal roles.

On October 31, Coupang Play unveiled the first poster for Family Matters. It captured Bae Doona, Park Solomon, Ryoo Seung Bum, Baek Yoon Sik, and Lee Su Hyun in a bizarre setting, hinting at the mystery lying behind the happy family face.

In addition, the poster also confirmed the premiere date. Family Matters is now set to meet viewers on November 29 at 8 PM KST on Coupang Play. The tagline on the poster read, “Pay attention. We’re about to show you what kind of family we are.”



Family Matters will depict the story of a mother who harbors an extraordinary ability to edit memories at will. She is also very affectionate towards her children. Bae Doona will take on the role of the mother Han Young Soo.

Park Solomon, a rising actor, who has already proven himself in All of Us Are Dead, Revenge of the Others, Sweet Revenge, and more popular work, will once again show his acting skills in Family Matters.

He will play Baek Ji Hoon, the 17-year-old son of the family with a warm and gentle personality. Ryu Seong Bum is set to embody the role of the father Baek Chul Hee. He also harbors extraordinary abilities but conceals them, appearing timid. He loves his wife and children unconditionally.

Lee Su Hyun will play the picky and sensitive daughter of the family. She is also 17 years old. Veteran actor Baek Yoon Sik is set to portray Baek Gang Seong, the grandfather whose behavior can sometimes startle the family, nonetheless, he also cares for them a lot.

The story will unfold the surroundings of these people will special powers who disguise themselves as a family to survive against criminals. Family Matters has been directed by Kim Sun and Kim Gok.





