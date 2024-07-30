Bae Doona’s first appearance on screen was in 1998 with the drama Angel’s Kiss. The following year, she was part of the film The Ring Virus in which she took on the main role. Some of her hits include The Silent Sea, Broker, Tunnel, As One, Kingdom and more. She will be leading the 2024 drama Family Plan. Here are the 9 best Bae Doona movies and TV shows.

9 must-watch Bae Doona movies and TV shows

Kingdom

Cast: Ju Ji Hoon, Bae Doona, Ryu Seung Ryong, Kim Sung Gyu

Release year: 2019

Genre: Horror, Zombie

The first season of this horror K-drama was released in 2019. Kingdom became an international sensation upon its release. The historical horror is set during the Joseon dynasty and tells the story of the Crown Prince who goes on a journey with his guard to find a physician for his ill father. It is a zombie apocalypse drama.

Stranger

Cast: Bae Doona, Cho Seung Woo, Lee Jun Hyuk, Shin Hye Sun, Yoo Jae Myung

Release year: 2017

Genre: Thriller, law

Stranger follows the story of a man who underwent brain surgery as a child to control his temper issues. But now, he is devoid of any emotions. One day he comes across a stabbing victim while he investigates a corruption case. He meets with a Lieutenant and they join forces to reveal the dirty face of corruption at the prosecution level.

Advertisement

The Silent Sea

Cast: Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, Lee Joon

Release year: 2021

Genre: Thriller, Sci-fi, Horror

The drama is set in the distant future when water and food become inaccessible due to desertification. A team of space agents and scientists come together and prepare for a trip to the moon in order to find a solution. A scientist joins the team to recover samples from an abandoned space station where everyone died including his sister.

Broker

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Bae Doo Na, IU, Gang Dong Won, Lee Joo Young

Release year: 2022

Genre: Mystery, Crime

Broker is directed by the Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda. Baby Box is a space where people can abandon their babies anonymously and hope that someone might pick them up. The story is about a broker who finds parents to adopt the babies. His setting is disrupted when a young mother reconsiders abandoning her child.

Tunnel

Cast: Ha Jung Woo, Bae Doona, Oh Dal Soo

Release year: 2016

Genre: Thriller

Advertisement

Tunnel tells the story of an ordinary car dealer who one day on his way back home meets with an accident. A tunnel collapses on him and he has to survive among the debris without food and water until the rescue operation is successful. His family also goes through a hard time as no one is sure whether he is alive or dead inside that tunnel.

As One

Cast: Ha Ji Won, Bae Doona

Release year: 2012

Genre: Sports

As One retells the story of the first time South Korea and North Korea teamed up to compete at the 1991 World Table Tennis Championships in China, Japan. The players from Korea experience defeat against China and due to political reasons are suddenly asked to team up.

Sense 8

Cast: Bae Doona, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai and more

Release year: 2015-2018

Genre: Action, Mystery

Sense is a Hollywood series created by J. Michael Straczynski, Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski. Bae Doona took on the main role in this action series. The drama television series tells the story of people from around the world who suddenly become connected mentally. There is an opposing force out to get them as they are seen as a threat.

Advertisement

Country Princess

Cast: Bae Doona, Kim Young Dae

Release year: 2003

Genre: Romance, Life

Two girls are born at the same place and on the same day and are raised as twin sisters. They live a hard life due to economic circumstances. But one day, an old man comes looking for his granddaughter. Out of spite, the guardian who takes care of the two daughters sends the wrong granddaughter back.

Someday

Cast: Lee Jin Wook, Bae Doona, Kim Min Joon, Oh Yoon Ah

Release year:2006

Genre: Romance

Someday is a drama which revolves around a young manga artist who wants to tell the love story of her 60-year-old neighbors. As she sets on the journey to document their story, she discovers more about herself and about the concept of love and life.

Conclusion

Bae Doona is renowned for its versatility and depth and excels in both domestic and international roles. While she has worked in Korean hits like Kingdom and Broker, she has also let the Hollywood hit series Sense 8. She effortlessly switches between genres from sci-fi to historical dramas. The actress’s ability to portray complex emotions and characters with authenticity makes her one of the most admired in the industry.