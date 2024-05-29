7 TV shows with Park Solomon: All of Us Are Dead, Sweet Revenge and more
Let’s have a look at some of the TV shows with Park Solomon that showcase the actor’s range and capability to take on any role.
Park Solomon is an emerging actor who has been in many K-dramas and has had the opportunity to showcase his range. Unafraid to step out of his comfort zone, the audience will certainly be impressed with the TV shows with Park Solomon as he consistently evolve with every new role. He has portrayed many different characters and it has been just a few years for the artist to delve into the world of acting.
With the stage name Lomon, the artist was born in Uzbekistan and moved to South Korea to pursue his acting career. Debuted in 2014, he started his journey by appearing in several K-dramas with guest roles. After taking on small roles, he finally got his big break in 2017 with the K-drama Sweet Revenge where he played one of the lead roles. However, he saw mainstream success with the show, All of Us Are Dead in 2022.
Without further ado, let’s check out some of the K-dramas that display his spectacular range as an actor.
7 Park Solomon K-dramas
1. Bride of the Century
Cast: Lee Hong Gi, Yang Jin Sung
Director: Yoon Sang Ho
Runtime: 60 minutes per episode
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2014
Park Solomon made his debut in the South Korean entertainment industry with Bride of the Century where he took up the role of Choi Kang Joo’s teenage version. The appearance further opened the door for the actor and went on to grab bigger roles. The story follows the Choi family, cursed such that the first bride of their eldest son meets an untimely demise. Just a day before his wedding, Choi Kang-joo's bride mysteriously vanishes.
2. The Guardians (aka Lookout)
Cast: Lee Si Young, Kim Young Kwang, Kim Tae Hoon, Park Solomon
Director: Son Hyung Suk, Park Seung Woo
Runtime: 35 minutes per episode
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2017
Park Solomon’s major break marks with this series where he portrays the character Yoon Si Wan. The story of the show follows group comprising a detective, prosecutor, hacker, and an insomniac who unite to pursue the criminals responsible for the deaths of their loved ones. They also challenge the judicial system when their efforts to apprehend the perpetrators fall short.
3. Sweet Revenge (aka Revenge Note)
Cast: Kim Hyang Gi, Park Solomon, Cha Eun Woo
Director: Seo Won Tae
Runtime: 15-20 minutes per episode
Seasons: 2
Release Year: 2017
Park Solomon was finally cast in the lead role first time in his career through Sweet Revenge alongside Cha Eun Woo. The role served as a major milestone that displayed the artist’s true potential. The story of the series follows a girl who constantly gets bullied because of her name. However, the popular boy from the school comes to her rescue and decides to protect her. But she also discovers an application on her phone which takes revenge on anyone whose name is written on it.
4. Lookism
Cast: Park Solomon, Shim Eun Woo, Lee Soo Ji
Director: Han Joon Seo
Runtime: 60 minutes per episode
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2019
Lookism is Park Solomon’s first Chinese K-drama where he takes up the main role. The plot of the story follows a high school boy who constantly gets bullied because of his appearance by his classmates. However, one day suddenly he finds himself in the body of a handsome boy that he fails to recognise. Eventually, he discovers that whenever he sleeps his consciousness takes over the new body.
5. All of Us Are Dead
Cast: Yoon Chan Young, Park Ji Hoo, Cho Yi Hyun, Park Solomon
Director: Lee Jae Kyoo, Kim Nam Soo
Runtime: 60 minutes per episode
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2022
Park Solomon received a lot of attention for his role in All of Us Are Dead as the series also went on to garner high ratings. The story follows the story of a group of high school students who face a sudden zombie epidemic while they are still in school. The plot develops to showcase how they survive the brutal attacks.
6. Revenge of Others
Cast: Shin Ye Eun, Park Solomon, Seo Ji Hoon
Director: Kim Yoo Jin
Runtime: 60 minutes per episode
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2022
The story follows Ok Chanmi, who refuses to accept her twin brother Park Wonseok's apparent suicide. Upon transferring to her brother's school, Yongtan High, Chanmi encounters a mysterious "hero," leading her to speculate about possible connections to her brother's fate.
7. Branding in Seongsu
Cast: Park Solomon, Kim JI Eun, Yang Hye Ji, Kim Ho Young
Director: Jung Hun Soo
Runtime: 60 minutes per episode
Seasons: 1
Release Year: 2024
Set in the branding hub of Seongsu Dong, this romantic thriller offers a unique twist on relationships as it delves into the soul-swapping tale of Kang Na Eon, a formidable marketing team leader, and So Eun Ho, a charming intern.
ALSO READ: Who is Jun Ji Hyun's husband?