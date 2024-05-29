Park Solomon is an emerging actor who has been in many K-dramas and has had the opportunity to showcase his range. Unafraid to step out of his comfort zone, the audience will certainly be impressed with the TV shows with Park Solomon as he consistently evolve with every new role. He has portrayed many different characters and it has been just a few years for the artist to delve into the world of acting.

With the stage name Lomon, the artist was born in Uzbekistan and moved to South Korea to pursue his acting career. Debuted in 2014, he started his journey by appearing in several K-dramas with guest roles. After taking on small roles, he finally got his big break in 2017 with the K-drama Sweet Revenge where he played one of the lead roles. However, he saw mainstream success with the show, All of Us Are Dead in 2022.

Without further ado, let’s check out some of the K-dramas that display his spectacular range as an actor.

7 Park Solomon K-dramas

1. Bride of the Century

Cast: Lee Hong Gi, Yang Jin Sung

Director: Yoon Sang Ho

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2014 Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Park Solomon made his debut in the South Korean entertainment industry with Bride of the Century where he took up the role of Choi Kang Joo’s teenage version. The appearance further opened the door for the actor and went on to grab bigger roles. The story follows the Choi family, cursed such that the first bride of their eldest son meets an untimely demise. Just a day before his wedding, Choi Kang-joo's bride mysteriously vanishes.

2. The Guardians (aka Lookout)

Cast: Lee Si Young, Kim Young Kwang, Kim Tae Hoon, Park Solomon

Director: Son Hyung Suk, Park Seung Woo

Runtime: 35 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2017

Park Solomon’s major break marks with this series where he portrays the character Yoon Si Wan. The story of the show follows group comprising a detective, prosecutor, hacker, and an insomniac who unite to pursue the criminals responsible for the deaths of their loved ones. They also challenge the judicial system when their efforts to apprehend the perpetrators fall short.

3. Sweet Revenge (aka Revenge Note)

Cast: Kim Hyang Gi, Park Solomon, Cha Eun Woo

Director: Seo Won Tae

Runtime: 15-20 minutes per episode

Seasons: 2

Release Year: 2017

Park Solomon was finally cast in the lead role first time in his career through Sweet Revenge alongside Cha Eun Woo. The role served as a major milestone that displayed the artist’s true potential. The story of the series follows a girl who constantly gets bullied because of her name. However, the popular boy from the school comes to her rescue and decides to protect her. But she also discovers an application on her phone which takes revenge on anyone whose name is written on it.

4. Lookism

Cast: Park Solomon, Shim Eun Woo, Lee Soo Ji

Director: Han Joon Seo

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019

Lookism is Park Solomon’s first Chinese K-drama where he takes up the main role. The plot of the story follows a high school boy who constantly gets bullied because of his appearance by his classmates. However, one day suddenly he finds himself in the body of a handsome boy that he fails to recognise. Eventually, he discovers that whenever he sleeps his consciousness takes over the new body.

Advertisement

5. All of Us Are Dead

Cast: Yoon Chan Young, Park Ji Hoo, Cho Yi Hyun, Park Solomon

Director: Lee Jae Kyoo, Kim Nam Soo

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2022

Park Solomon received a lot of attention for his role in All of Us Are Dead as the series also went on to garner high ratings. The story follows the story of a group of high school students who face a sudden zombie epidemic while they are still in school. The plot develops to showcase how they survive the brutal attacks.

6. Revenge of Others

Cast: Shin Ye Eun, Park Solomon, Seo Ji Hoon

Director: Kim Yoo Jin

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2022

The story follows Ok Chanmi, who refuses to accept her twin brother Park Wonseok's apparent suicide. Upon transferring to her brother's school, Yongtan High, Chanmi encounters a mysterious "hero," leading her to speculate about possible connections to her brother's fate.

7. Branding in Seongsu

Cast: Park Solomon, Kim JI Eun, Yang Hye Ji, Kim Ho Young

Director: Jung Hun Soo

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2024

Set in the branding hub of Seongsu Dong, this romantic thriller offers a unique twist on relationships as it delves into the soul-swapping tale of Kang Na Eon, a formidable marketing team leader, and So Eun Ho, a charming intern.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Jun Ji Hyun's husband?