Ahn Hyo Seop in talks to lead Lovely Runner director’s upcoming mystery melodrama The Night of Heaven; Report

Ahn Hyo Seop, who rose to global fame with Business Proposal, is now gearing up for his next lead role. As per the latest reports, he is confirmed to have been cast in The Night of Heaven, an upcoming mystery melodrama that will be helmed by Yoon Jong Ho, the director of Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon starrer Lovely Runner.

On October 31, Korean media outlets reported that Ahn Hyo Seop is in talks to lead the upcoming crime, mystery, melodrama The Night of Heaven. It is based on a 2022 novel of the same name by author Hwang Ui Geon. The story will revolve around the rumors surrounding a conglomerate and the entertainment industry.

It will follow a woman, who is the heiress of a large conglomerate. But because she is an illegitimate child, her life is not picture-perfect like it appears to be. When she meets the ace of the secret club in Cheongdam-dong, she learns to love while joining hands to protect each other from evil forces.

Ahn Hyo Seop is considering the role of Cheong Guk, a former taekwondo athlete and currently the ace of the aforementioned secret club named Bel Homme (Handsome Man in French language).

Cheong Guk has tall and muscular physic as expected from a martial arts athlete. He enters into the entertainment industry after taking on a debt from a loan shark due to his stepmother who ran away after stealing his father’s insurance money.

He is expected to unfold a unique romance with the conglomerate heiress, while also trying to solve the mysteries surrounding the entertainment industry, her runaway stepmother, and more. Now all eyes are on who will play the role of the female lead in The Night of Heaven.

This will mark Ahn Hyo Seop’s return to TV after a year since A Time Called You, which aired in 2023. He is best known for Business Proposal, Lovers of the Red Sky, Dr. Romantic, Abyss, and more dramas. He is now getting ready for his upcoming fan meeting at Square Mastercard Hall in Seoul on November 9 and 10.

