Former IZ*ONE member Kim Min Ju joins Seo Kang Joon and Jin Ki Joo's upcoming mystery comedy Undercover High School

Former IZ*ONE member Kim Min Ju will be leading the upcoming mystery comedy Undercover High School along with Seo Kang Joon and Jin Ki Joo, as suggested by recent reports. The idol-turned-actor will be appearing in the upcoming mystery drama Connection, starring Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do, which is scheduled to premiere on May 24. Here are the details.

Kim Min Ju to star in Undercover High School alongside Seo Kang Joon and Jin Ki Joo

According to reports on May 23, former IZ*ONE member Kim Min Ju has been cast in the drama Undercover High School. She will be leading the drama along with Cheese in Trap's Seo Kang Joon and Uncle Samsik's Jin Ki Joo. Kim Min Ju will be taking on the role of Lee Ye Na, who is the only daughter of the board`s chairman.

She is also the president of the student council and is arrogant and she also likes to be treated nicely. She has never missed first place in competitions, popularity, or studies, and she always puts in her best efforts.

More about Undercover High School

The comedy series tells the story of an NIS agent who joins the school disguised as a student. The drama is in its early stages of production and is written by Lim Young Bin. She has also worked on Bad Prosecutor and Sketch.

Seo Kang Joon's agency commented that the actor is positively reviewing the role. Seo Kang Joon is known for his roles in hits like When the Weather is Nice and Cheese in the Trap. This drama will mark his first project since military discharge. Jin Ki Joo has impressed with her roles in Uncle Samsik, My Perfect Stranger, and more.

Kim Min Ju debuted as an actor in 2018 with the hit drama Tempted. She will be next appearing in the drama Connection, which premieres on May 24.

