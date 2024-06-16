Father's Day 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Bijlani reveals what he loves receiving from son Ayaan; 'I have been really grateful...'

The third Sunday of every June is celebrated as Father's Day and on this special occasion, people try to make their fathers feel special and recognize their efforts in providing for them and for unconditional and selfless love. The popular belief is that mothers are expressive while fathers are silent lovers and this day is dedicated to making them feel special and loved.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Arjun Bijlani who's currently seen in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti and Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, spoke briefly about spending the special day with his son Ayaan.

Arjun Bijlani about Father's Day ritual with son Ayaan

Arjun Bijlani said, "Father’s Day brings in so much happiness into my life."

The actor further shared, "My son always plans some or the other surprise for me along with my wife and makes handmade cards for me. I have kept them all safe, and I look forward to it every year."

Speaking about his son, Bijlani said, "Ayaan is a blessing in my life, and I have been really grateful to have him as my son."

Take a look at Arjun Bijalni's post with wife Neha Swami and son Ayaan here:

The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor added, "My son Ayaan is just like me, very curious, and wants to try anything and everything. I make sure to spend most of my time with him whenever I am not shooting and take him out for adventures and trips for him to have great experiences in life."

Extending his heartfelt wishes to all dads out there, Arjun said, "I wish everyone a very Happy Father’s Day!"

More about Arjun Bijlani becoming a father

During his participation in the reality show Smart Jodi, the Naagin actor revealed how he and his wife panicked after learning about their first pregnancy as they weren't prepared for the same because Bijlani wasn't quite financially secure. While the couple planned to go through an abortion, Bijalni received God's sign and they returned from the hospital and changed their plan.

Nine months later, Ayaan was born. Arjun has called his son Ayaan his lucky charm as after his birth, he began to get more success.

Pinkvilla wishes everyone a very Happy Father's Day!

