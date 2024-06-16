Father's Day 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Rabb Se Hai Dua's Dheeraj Dhoopar on son Zayn's impact on his life; 'Fatherhood has been...'

Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June month, every year, across the globe. On this special day, children appreciate and express their gratitude to their fathers for their selfless love and everything else that they do to make sure their kids have a beautiful life. On this day, people tend to make their fathers feel special with their gestures.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Dheeraj Dhoopar who plays the character of Subhaan in Rabb Se Hai Dua spoke at length about his son Zayn and their bond.

Rabb Se Hai Dua's Dheeraj Dhoopar says his son Zayn motivates him

Dheeraj Dhoopar said, "Fatherhood has been a beautiful experience for me. With Zayn in my life, I have become more grateful for countless things. His presence motivates me to give my 100% to provide him with the best life."

He continued, "His excitement over the smallest things gives me a different perspective and makes life more enriching. Recently, when he came to the set, he made everyone happy by just being there."

Take a look at Dheeraj Dhoopar's family pictures here:

The Kundali Bhagya actor added, "It is our daily routine that as soon as I come back from the set, we play some games together. It also amuses me to see him attracted to the things I am fond of. From my sunglasses collection to dressing up in the same style, Zayn loves to do everything just like his dad. Watching him grow and learn new things every day fills me with immense joy and pride. I am truly grateful for the bond we share."

Advertisement

The current track of Dheeraj Dhoopar's Rabb Se Hai Dua

Meanwhile, the current track of Dheeraj Dhoopar's show Rabb Se Hai Dua revolves around Dua requesting Subhaan and Ibaadat (Yesha Rughani) to get married. While Subhan is hurt by Ibaadat hiding Farhan's truth from him, he agrees to marry her as he respects Dua the most.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar reveals character which is close to him; talks about playing Subhaan in Rabb Se Hai Dua