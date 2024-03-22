Hwang Minhyun goes viral on military enlistment day; causes laughter due to THIS mistake

Hwang Minhyun was formerly a part of the group NU'EST and the temporary group Wanna One. The artist was currently focusing on his solo career. On March 21, Hwang Minhyun enlisted for his mandatory military service. Before enlisting, he bid farewell to fans through Weverse and shared a heartwarming message.

Hwang Minhyun's adorable mistake during enlistment causes laughter

Former NU'EST member Hwang Minhyun enlisted for his mandatory military service on March 21. During the enlistment, as everyone was standing in line to do a round of salutes, the idol and actor made this cute mistake which got everyone laughing on the internet. As everyone turned 180 degrees to face the other side and salute, Hwang Minhyun mistakenly faced the back instead. Later when he realized his mistakes, he was visibly laughing at his error. Watch the moment here.

More about Hwang Minhyun and NU'EST

NU’EST is a loved idol group which announced its disbandment in March 2022. Since then, all the members haven’t been seen together. The group made their debut with the song with their single Face in 2012. After two years in 2014, they released their first album titled Re:Birth.

After 10 years of being a part of NU’EST, the members decided to focus on their solo careers as idols and actors. Hwang Min Hyun came out with his first mini album Truth or Lie in February 2023. Since then, he has also starred in various hit dramas like Alchemy of Souls and My Lovely Liar. The idol and actor also appeared on Boys Planet as a mentor.

Member Ren worked on a few musicals. His first venture into musicals was with Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and played a drag queen Jamie. He finally debuted as a solo artist with his mini album Reundevouz in June 2023. Kim Jonghyeon started his career as a soloist with his first mini-album titled MERIDIEM in November 2022. He is confirmed to be starring in the web drama Kiss Is The Start. Aron came out with his debut album Time Difference in June 2023. Member Baekho made a solo debut with his album Absolute Zero in October 2022.

