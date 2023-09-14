My Lovely Liar: An unexpected BL (Boy Love) plot twist in storyline leaves viewers in shock

My Lovely Liar starring Hwang Min Hyun and Kim So Hyun is only 2 episodes away from its finale. The show premiered its first episode on July 31 through local cable operator tvN in South Korea. It is available to watch on Viki for international viewers. Recently, an unexpected BL (Boy Love) plot twist to the drama's storyline has left viewers in a sudden shock towards nearing the end of the drama.

Unexpected BL plot twist in the storyline nearing its end

Throughout the drama, the story uncovers the hidden truth behind the sudden passing of Kim Do Ha's ex-girlfriend Choi Eom Ji played by Song Ji Hyun. Kim Do Ha who's been wrongly accused of the crime has been in hiding because no one believes he is innocent. Towards episodes 13 and 14 of My Lovely Liar, a shocking twist to the drama's plot left viewers stunned. This was unexpected, claimed the viewers. The air surrounding the passing of Kim Do Ha's ex-girlfriend starts clearing. The episodes revealed that the director of J Entertainment Cho Jae Chan played by Nam Hyun Woo turned himself in for allegedly killing Kim Do Ha's ex-girlfriend Choi Eom Ji. He claimed because he was in love with her he took this drastic step. But soon detective Lee Kang Min played by Seo Ji Hoon became suspicious because the nature of Jae Chan's story changed every time.

Later it was revealed through Sol Hee's help that the entire plan was created by the director's older brother Cho Deuk Chan. He is the CEO of J Entertainment and a best friend to Do Ha. While So He was on her way to let Do Ha know the truth, she stopped by Deuk Chan's office to locate evidence only to find a Polaroid hidden in his desk. The polaroid was of Deuk Chan and Do Ha. She recalled all the previous interactions that happened with Deuk Chan and realized that all this while Deuk Chan had feelings for Do Han. When confronted, he confessed his liking for Do Ha only to know that Do Ha heard all about the tragic truth hidden from him for all these years. This sudden BL moment between the two left audiences in surprise, claiming it to be unexpected.

About My Lovely Liar

My Lovely Liar is a tvN drama that tells the story of a woman named Mok Sol Hee played by Kim So Hyun, who cannot trust people easily because she has been gifted with an ability to see through and hear people's lies and is able to know the truth. The male lead of the show Kim Do Ha played by Hwang Min Hyun is labeled as a murder suspect which he did not commit but no one believes that he is innocent. The drama has a total of 16 episodes. Its last two episodes will be aired on September 18 and 19 respectively.

