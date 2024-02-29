Former Wanna One member and actor Hwang Minhyun reveals March 21st military enlistment date

Hwang Minhyun has announced that he is enlisting for mandatory military services. The former member of Wanna One and actor, is scheduled to begin his mandatory military service on March 21st.

Hwang Minhyun to enlist in military

On February 29, STARNEWS reported that former Wanna One member Hwang Minhyun is set to enlist at a recruit training center on March 21. He will then fulfill his mandatory duty through alternative service after completing basic training. Following the report, Pledis Entertainment issued the following official statement through the fan community app Weverse.

In the statement, they wrote

“Hello,

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We wish to share the news of Hwang Minhyun’s upcoming enlistment into the military, scheduled for March 21, 2024.

There will be no official event on the day of his enlistment. We kindly request that you refrain from attending the entrance ceremony or visiting the site of his alternative military service, opting instead to send your heartwarming messages of support for Hwang Minhyun through Weverse.

We ask for your continued love and support for the artist. Kindly send your best wishes for his safe and healthy return. We will stay committed to providing Hwang Minhyun all the necessary support during this time.

Thank you.”

More about Hwang Minhyun

Earlier, Hwang Minhyun announced his much-awaited return with his upcoming digital single titled Lullaby, scheduled to be released on March 13 at 6 PM KST. Previously Hwang Minhyun was also confirmed to star in the upcoming drama Study Group (literal title). Based on the webtoon of the same name, the series revolves around the life of student Yoon Ga Min, who aspires to excel in academics but finds himself skilled only in fighting. At Yusung Technical High School, renowned as one of the most challenging institutions, Yoon Ga Min initiates a study group, unraveling a compelling narrative centered on college entrance exams.

In the drama, Hwang Minhyun will portray the lead character Yoon Ga Min, who outwardly appears as a model student characterized by his glasses and tidy demeanor. However, despite his efforts, he consistently ranks poorly in academics. Undeterred, Yoon Ga Min remains steadfast in his pursuit of higher education. When his study group companions face bullying, Yoon Ga Min sheds his glasses and school uniform, revealing his adeptness in combat as he defends his friends.

