BTS’ J-Hope, Red Velvet’s Wendy, Hwang Minhyun and more; K-pop comebacks and debuts for March 2024

In February 2024, K-pop enthusiasts have much to anticipate with highly awaited comebacks from beloved groups and idols, including BTS' J-Hope, Red Velvet's Wendy, Hwang Minhyun, BIG BANG's Daesung, and ZEROBASEONE. Additionally, numerous groups are gearing up for their debut, promising an exhilarating start to the new month in the dynamic K-pop landscape.

On February 19 at midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the exciting news of BTS' J-Hope's upcoming special album titled HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, set to release next month. This unique album will comprise six tracks and will coincide with the launch of the docuseries HOPE ON THE STREET, which follows J-Hope's captivating dance journey.

On February 23, Daesung's agency R&D Company made an exciting announcement, revealing plans for Daesung to release a new album early next month. Additionally, it was unveiled that actors Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young will star in the accompanying music video, with filming recently completed. The duo previously displayed their on-screen chemistry in JTBC's Welcome to Waikiki 2 in 2019, and Kim Seon Ho made a special appearance in Moon Ga Young's drama Find Me in Your Memory in 2020. Their collaboration continues as they were chosen as new models for an eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle brand in 2021.

K-pop comebacks and releases in March

March 2

Choi Soo Ho

Title Track: Love City

March 4

KIM HEE JAE

2nd Full Album: HeeRoAeRak

Title track: Wooyano

Roy Kim

Title Track: When Spring Comes

March 5

Daesung

Title Track: Falling Slowly

Daniel Jikal

1st Digital Single: Fresh

NuNew, Paul Kim

Title Track: Blooming just for you

March 6

Kassy

6th Mini Album: Full Bloom

March 7

ICHILLIN

Title Track: ON MY LIPS

3rd Mini Album: Feelin’ Hot

March 8

xikers

Title Track: We Don’t Stop

3rd MINI ALBUM: HOUSE OF TRICKY: Trial And Error

Swings

Regular Album Upgrade V

ZEROBASEONE (JP)

Yura Yura (Unmei no Hana) MV

March 11

TEMPEST

Title Track: LIGHTHOUSE

5TH MINI ALBUM: TEMPEST Voyage

NCHIVE

1st Single Album: DRIVE

HIGHLIGHT

Title Track: BODY

THE 5TH MINI ALBUM: Switch On

CHUNG HA

Digital Single: EENIE MEENIE

March 12

WENDY (Red Velvet)

The 2nd Mini Album: Wish You Hell

March 13

LUN8

Title Track: SUPER POWER

2nd Mini Album: BUFF

VVUP

Title Track: DOO DOOM CHIT

NOMAD

California Love MV Release

Title Track: No pressure ; California love

1st EP: NOMAD

HWANG MIN HYUN

DIGITAL SINGLE: Lullaby

March 14

XODIAC

Title Track: HEYDAY

2nd Single Album: XOULDAY

YooA (OH MY GIRL)

1st SINGLE ALBUM: Borderline

Shin In Sun

Title Track: Flamenco

March 15

SEVENUS

1st Mini Album SPRING CANVAS

March 18

THE BOYZ

Kim Nam Joo (Apink)

2nd Single Album: BAD

March 20

YOUNG POSSE

ZEROBASEONE (JP)

Japan 1st single Album: Yura Yura (Unmei no Hana)

March 25

I’LL-IT

1st Mini Album: SUPER REAL ME

March 26

RESCENE

1st Single Album: Re:Scene

March 27

UNIS

Candy Shop

March 29

J-Hope (BTS)

Album: HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1

ARTMS

Birth Release

March 31

BANG YONGGUK

The 3rd EP Album: 3

