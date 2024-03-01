BTS’ J-Hope, Red Velvet’s Wendy, Hwang Minhyun and more; K-pop comebacks and debuts for March 2024
BTS’ J-Hope, Red Velvet’s Wendy, Hwang Minhyun and more popular K-pop groups and idols are all set to make their comebacks and debuts in March 2024. Check out the complete list below!
In February 2024, K-pop enthusiasts have much to anticipate with highly awaited comebacks from beloved groups and idols, including BTS' J-Hope, Red Velvet's Wendy, Hwang Minhyun, BIG BANG's Daesung, and ZEROBASEONE. Additionally, numerous groups are gearing up for their debut, promising an exhilarating start to the new month in the dynamic K-pop landscape.
On February 19 at midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled the exciting news of BTS' J-Hope's upcoming special album titled HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, set to release next month. This unique album will comprise six tracks and will coincide with the launch of the docuseries HOPE ON THE STREET, which follows J-Hope's captivating dance journey.
On February 23, Daesung's agency R&D Company made an exciting announcement, revealing plans for Daesung to release a new album early next month. Additionally, it was unveiled that actors Kim Seon Ho and Moon Ga Young will star in the accompanying music video, with filming recently completed. The duo previously displayed their on-screen chemistry in JTBC's Welcome to Waikiki 2 in 2019, and Kim Seon Ho made a special appearance in Moon Ga Young's drama Find Me in Your Memory in 2020. Their collaboration continues as they were chosen as new models for an eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle brand in 2021.
K-pop comebacks and releases in March
March 2
Choi Soo Ho
Title Track: Love City
March 4
KIM HEE JAE
2nd Full Album: HeeRoAeRak
Title track: Wooyano
Roy Kim
Title Track: When Spring Comes
March 5
Daesung
Title Track: Falling Slowly
Daniel Jikal
1st Digital Single: Fresh
NuNew, Paul Kim
Title Track: Blooming just for you
March 6
Kassy
6th Mini Album: Full Bloom
March 7
ICHILLIN
Title Track: ON MY LIPS
3rd Mini Album: Feelin’ Hot
March 8
xikers
Title Track: We Don’t Stop
3rd MINI ALBUM: HOUSE OF TRICKY: Trial And Error
Swings
Regular Album Upgrade V
ZEROBASEONE (JP)
Yura Yura (Unmei no Hana) MV
March 11
TEMPEST
Title Track: LIGHTHOUSE
5TH MINI ALBUM: TEMPEST Voyage
NCHIVE
1st Single Album: DRIVE
HIGHLIGHT
Title Track: BODY
THE 5TH MINI ALBUM: Switch On
CHUNG HA
Digital Single: EENIE MEENIE
March 12
WENDY (Red Velvet)
The 2nd Mini Album: Wish You Hell
March 13
LUN8
Title Track: SUPER POWER
2nd Mini Album: BUFF
VVUP
Title Track: DOO DOOM CHIT
NOMAD
California Love MV Release
Title Track: No pressure ; California love
1st EP: NOMAD
HWANG MIN HYUN
DIGITAL SINGLE: Lullaby
March 14
XODIAC
Title Track: HEYDAY
2nd Single Album: XOULDAY
YooA (OH MY GIRL)
1st SINGLE ALBUM: Borderline
Shin In Sun
Title Track: Flamenco
March 15
SEVENUS
1st Mini Album SPRING CANVAS
March 18
THE BOYZ
Kim Nam Joo (Apink)
2nd Single Album: BAD
March 20
YOUNG POSSE
ZEROBASEONE (JP)
Japan 1st single Album: Yura Yura (Unmei no Hana)
March 25
I’LL-IT
1st Mini Album: SUPER REAL ME
March 26
RESCENE
1st Single Album: Re:Scene
March 27
UNIS
Candy Shop
March 29
J-Hope (BTS)
Album: HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1
ARTMS
Birth Release
March 31
BANG YONGGUK
The 3rd EP Album: 3
