Why did Hwang Minhyun enlist for public service in military? Health related rumors clarified

Hwang Minhyun, a former Wanna One member, recently departed for his mandatory military service on March 21. As fans bid the beloved singer-actor a heartbroken farewell, shortly after, a rumor regarding his health status made rounds online. Netizens were concerned that he might be suffering from a herniated disc problem and hence, he chose to serve as a public service worker.

However, on March 27, the reason for his enlistment in public service was clarified by a recent media update. According to an exclusive report by a Korean news outlet, Hwang Minhyun’s physical examination in the military concluded he was suffering from bronchial disease, leading to his declaration as a public service soldier.

As required, before his enlistment, the former Wanna One member submitted a medical certificate issued within three months. The Armed Forces medical service provided a military medical certificate after further examination of hospitalization and emergency treatment records, induced pulmonary function test before and after inhalation of bronchodilators, past medication records, and diagnosis-related and exercise load results.

On this day, the military certificate confirmed the singer suffering from bronchiolar disorders, dispelling the rumors about him suffering from a herniated disc. In addition, according to reports, the Alchemy of Souls actor has been struggling with respiratory issues for a long time.

Meanwhile, on March 21, Hwang Minhyun joined the military service. He is now completing the initial training and will then proceed to carry out duties as a public service worker.

More about Hwang Minhyun

The multi-talented Korean star has embarked on his entertainment career as a K-pop idol, debuting with former boy band NU’EST. In 2017, he participated in the renowned music show Produce 101, ending in ninth place. Shortly after, he joined the boy band Wanna One, which was formed from the show. He continued as a member until 2019, when the group disbanded.

Parallaly, he also rose to prominence as a capable actor. To date, he has appeared in pivotal roles in dramas like My Lovely Liar (2023), Alchemy of Souls (2022), and Live On (2020).

In 2015, he marked his film debut with a key role in the Japanese-Korean movie Their Distance, which also featured his former NU’EST bandmate Kim Jong Hyeon.

