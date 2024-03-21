Hwang Minhyun drops new haircut video; enlists in military as public service worker

Former Wanna One member Hwang Minhyun departed for his mandatory military service today, on March 21. Prior to his enlistment, he visited his fans one last time through Weverse, bidding a heartbroken farewell.

Hwang Minhyun says goodbye to fans with hair-shaving video before military enlistment

He took to his Weverse account to share some fun snapshots before saying goodbye to his own adorable way. The singer-actor posted a few snapshots of his hair-shaving process from end to beginning. Fans were left in awe to see him rocking the military buzz cut with so much confidence and adorable demeanor.

Alongside surprising the fans with the photos, he also shared a caption, throwing a sincere request to the supporters, “ Please don’t quit my Weverse when I’m away from you. As I return, I will be really heartbroken if I find out that you all have left me and the members have decreased from my account. So, please stay here.”

His heartfelt request along with the photos won the hearts of fans while also leaving them in dismay since he will be away for a while.

Nonetheless, fans are wishing him good health while anticipating his next endeavors upon his return from service in some months.

Meanwhile, Hwang Minhyun was called for the service today, where he will first complete his basic training and then carry out his designated duties as a public service worker.

More about Hwang Minhyun

Hwang Minhyun first marked his entertainment career in 2012, as a K-pop idol with former boy group NU’EST and continued till 2022, when the group disbanded. In 2017, he earned ninth place in the second season of the popular music competition show Produce 101.

Advertisement

Shortly after he joined the group Wanna One which was formed from the show, he continued as the group’s member until it was disbanded in 2019.

Paralally, the singer-songwriter cemented his prominence as a capable actor. Hwang Minhyun proved his acting potential in many hit dramas like Live On (2020), Alchemy of Souls (2022), and My Lovely Liar (2023).

In 2015, he made his big-screen debut with a pivotal role in a Japanese-Korean film titled Their Distance, alongside former NU’EST bandmate Kim Jong Hyeon.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Kang Tae Oh considering offer to star in K-drama Potato Research Institute