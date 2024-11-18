Former Weki Meki's Choi Yoojung and Kim Doyeon renew contracts with Fantiago; Ji Suyeon departs from company

Fantagio has provided an official update on the contract statuses of former Weki Meki members Choi Yoojung, Kim Doyeon, and Ji Suyeon. On November 18, the agency confirmed that after thorough discussions, Choi Yoojung and Kim Doyeon have chosen to renew their contracts, while Ji Suyeon has decided to part ways with the company.

In an official statement, Fantagio expressed gratitude towards the fans and shared the news:

"Hello, this is Fantagio.

First, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the fans who have loved and supported Weki Meki. After seven years as a member of Weki Meki, Ji Suyeon has decided to conclude her exclusive contract with us following thoughtful discussions over an extended period.

We sincerely thank Ji Suyeon for her dedication as a member of Weki Meki and will wholeheartedly support her future endeavors. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the many fans who have cheered on and supported Ji Suyeon, and we ask for your continued love and encouragement as she embarks on a new chapter.

Meanwhile, Choi Yoojung and Kim Doyeon have renewed their contracts with us after careful discussions. Although official group activities have concluded, we will spare no effort in supporting their individual endeavors and helping them pursue active careers across various fields. We kindly ask for your continued interest and support for Choi Yoojung and Kim Doyeon in the future.

Thank you."

This announcement comes three months after the official disbandment of Weki Meki in August. At that time, Fantagio confirmed that group members Elly, Sei, Lua, Rina, and Lucy had departed following the expiration of their contracts. However, discussions regarding Ji Suyeon, Choi Yoojung, and Kim Doyeon’s contracts were still ongoing.

As the group’s charismatic leader, Ji Suyeon played a crucial role in shaping Weki Meki's musical identity. Fans are now eager to see what her next steps will be as she ventures into a new chapter of her career.

Meanwhile, Choi Yoojung and Kim Doyeon, who first gained widespread attention as members of I.O.I before debuting with Weki Meki, are expected to continue thriving in solo projects and other entertainment activities under Fantagio's management.

