Bollywood Newswrap, May 20: B-town celebs cast their vote; Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's video from London goes VIRAL

On the twentieth day of May 2024, we saw a series of important news taking place in the Bollywood industry. In case you missed any, Pinkvilla is here to the rescue.

From celebrities casting their vote to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's video from London, let's revisit today's, May 20 top Bollywood news that made headlines.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 20, 2024

1. Celebs cast their vote in Mumbai

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Salman Khan, and the Bachchan family to Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and others, the B-town celebrities were spotted casting their vote at the Lok Sabha Election 2024. During the voting session, Salman's heartwarming gesture to the elderly sitting in a wheelchair won the hearts of fans.

2. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's video from London

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the power couples in B-town. One user dropped a video of the couple strolling through Baker Street, London which went viral in no time. In the clip, the Chhaava actor is also seen protecting his wife, holding her hand, and protecting her like a gentleman from being pushed or brushed by passersby.

3. Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma part ways on Rakshas

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma parted ways on Rakshas. We later on reported that Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma’s maiden collaboration has been titled Rakshas and will go on floors in July 2024. “Ranveer had traveled to Hyderabad in April for a photo shoot to announce the film. While all the plans were set, the official announcement has now hit a roadblock. Ranveer Singh will no longer be a part of Prashanth Varma’s Rakshas. They have amicably parted ways due to creative differences,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added, “They were exploring and deciding several solutions, but they have decided to move on now with the promise of collaborating in the near future.” Prasanth will now be looking to restart the casting process for Rakshas, as he intends to bring this film to the big screen before moving on to Jai HanuMan.

4. Jacqueline Fernandez makes Cannes 2024 debut

Jacqueline Fernandez made heads turn as she debuted at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. She stunned in a custom bronze Mikael D Couture. She wore a stunning floor-length, strapless sequin body-hugging gown with a mermaid silhouette. Jacqueline complimented her dusty pink appearance with exquisite Hassanzade Jewellery.

Sharing her experience, the actress told ANI, “I am super excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival once again this year and I cannot wait for it. It feels great to represent the Southeast Asian diaspora at a global level, and it's an honor to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have already walked.”

5. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar welcome their first child, a baby boy

Actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar made a collaborative post on their Instagram handle to announce the arrival of their ‘beloved son’ whom they named, Vedavid. In the post, the couple shared an endearing photo of lord Vishnu carrying a baby in his arms while they look into each other’s eyes.

The note on the picture read, “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love. Warm Regards, Yami & Aditya.”

