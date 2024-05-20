Meet actor who was mechanic, renowned for mass roles, had romantic relationship with former co-star and is now one of Tamil's leading stars

The Tamil actor is known for his charming good looks and mass action roles. Once a romantic chocolate boy is now a racing enthusiast and an emotion for many. Any guesses?

Yes, we are talking about the ever-charismatic Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar. Not only known for his acting ventures but also for his passion for motorbikes and sports cars. He had quite the journey in his personal and professional life.

Ajith Kumar’s start in Tamil cinema

Ajith Kumar’s life toward fame and glory started off when he dropped out of class 10 and started working in a motor company via a family friend. Taking up his job as an apprentice and in six months of training, Ajith managed to become a mechanic at a young age. However, his life as a mechanic was short-lived, as his father wanted him to pursue a white-collar job.

Later on, he got into the garment export business with the help of a family friend, which prompted him to become a business developer. This led to him becoming knowledgeable in sales assignments and improved his English speaking skills.

Resigning from this job, he even ventured into his own textile business with three other partners, which did not manage to perform well, leading him to yet another garment job.

However, Ajith started doing modeling assignments during this period, which was when popular cinematographer and director PC Sreeram spotted him. As the filmmaker was scouting for a face in his commercial for a Cycle and Motor Company, he felt like Ajith had the appearance enough to become an actor.

Even though Ajith Kumar had experience with cinema with his one-scene appearance as a school child in the Tamil film En Veedu En Kanavar, his first lead role came in Telugu with the movie (only Telugu film to date) Prema Pusthakam. Late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam was the one who recommended him for the film as his son and Ajith were friends.

However, the release of the Telugu flick was delayed due to the film’s director, Gollapudi Srinivas’ untimely demise. This led to Ajith’s first major theatrical release, being the Tamil movie Amaravathi.

Even then, things were problematic for Ajith as he could not complete the post-production of the movie after being bedridden for one and a half years after a racing injury while training for a motor race. Interestingly, Chiyaan Vikram was the one who had dubbed for AK in the movie.

Thereafter, the actor ventured into playing various character roles or supporting roles in movies like Rajavin Parvaiyile, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Aravind Swami’s Paasamalargal, and Pavithra. However, in 1995, the actor’s first-ever commercially successful film as a lead came out called Aasai, directed by Vasanth.

Aasai catapulted Ajith into an established actor in Tamil cinema, which was continued by his subsequent venture, the National Award-winning movie Kadhal Kottai.

The trend of commercial success had gotten downtrodden in the late 90s, despite even appearing in the film Ullaasam, bankrolled by Amitabh Bachchan. However, in 1998, Ajith once again expanded his fanbase with the film Kaadhal Mannan, especially with the ladies for his charming good looks.

Ajith Kumar’s love story with a former co-star

Ajith Kumar was born to P. Subramaniam, a Thanjavur-based person with roots in Palakkad, and Mohini, a Sindhi from West Bengal. Being the middle son out of three children, he has an older brother, Anup Kumar, an investor, and Anil Kumar, an IIT Madras graduate-turned-entrepreneur.

Coming to the relationship side of the Tamil superstar, he had once dated his former Kadhal Kottai co-star, Heera Rajagopal, in the mid-90s. For those unaware, Heera is a former Indian actress who appeared in several Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films, notably in Mani Ratnam’s Thiruda Thiruda.

Reportedly, Ajith and Heera used to exchange a lot of love letters back in the day, and according to actor Bayilvan Ranganathan, Heera’s mother did not approve of their relationship as she did not want her career to get affected. Even though the reason behind their breakup is unknown, everything ended in 1998.

When Ajith Kumar met Shalini

However, the very next year, Ajith met and acted alongside his co-star Shalini in the movie Aamrkalam, and they started dating each other, which was all the talk back in the old tabloids.

In 1999, Ajith proposed to the actress and got married in 2000, leading to a 24-year-old marriage now. The couple even share two children, their elder daughter Anoushka and younger son Aadvik.

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming ventures

The Tamil superstar is actively engaged in both films and racing as of now. Alongside his passion for racing and motorbike rallies, the actor is also shooting for his upcoming movie Vidaa Muyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

Moreover, the actor even stirred up quite the sensation a couple of days ago with the stylish new first-look poster for his upcoming movie, Good Bad Ugly.

