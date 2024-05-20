Spy X Family Chapter 98: Manga Reveals Anya's Heartbreaking Origins; Find Out What It Is

Right from the start of the Spy X Family series, fans are privy to the process with which the Spy Family was formed. Familiar character descriptions and origins were shared with the readers ranging from their initial jobs and places where the family lived. However, what we do not know about Anya is how she landed in the orphanage at such a young age. Now, this week, Chapter 98 of the manga finally revealed how Anya came to be where she was. Here is what the most heartbreaking origin story of the manga is all about.

Spy X Family Chapter 98: Anya's heartbreaking origin story

It was in the latest chapter of the manga that it was revealed that Anya was subjected to a range of experiments at an illegal organization. Anya went on to explain that she was part of an experimentation program under the name Project Apple. The aim of this program was to build humans who are of high intelligence.

What is interesting to see is that Bond was also a product of the same range of experiments. And thus, it made him a highly intelligent dog. It is also revealed that Anya was forcefully separated from her parents, only to be taken to this facility. However, it also came to be that Anya developed into a rageful person. But scientists worked towards making her psychic powers in favor of world peace.

When will Anya's past be revealed?

While this story is something that tells us about Anya's powers and the origins of this, there still needs to be an entire story on how she was separated from her family, only to be taken to the experiment center. This latest chapter has certainly hinted that Anya's origins have ties to the conflict between Ostania and Westalis.

Thus, it is only a matter of time until her story comes to the screens. It will be interesting to see what the story holds in store for the readers. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

