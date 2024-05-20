How well do you know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Take this QUIZ to find out if you're true fan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most talened actresses in the industry. Making her acting debut in 1997, she has done several super hit movies. Take this quiz to prove you are a true fan of her!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is undoubtedly one of the most versatile and super-talented actresses in the industry. She made her acting debut in 1997. Her acting skills, style of delivering dialogues, expression, and dancing steps never fail to captivate us.
She has done films such as Devdas, Guru, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Iruvar, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Mohabbatein, and many more. Rai was recently seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II and received a lot of love for her mesmerizing acting prowess.
Aishwarya made a stunning appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival a few days ago. For day one, she dazzled in a black and white gown. Her outfit has a long train attached to it with golden metallic flowers sewn intricately. Her second-day look featured a custom Falguni and Shane Peacock gown, filled with drama and drag in the hues of blues and silvers.
If you think you are a true Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fan, then take this quiz and prove it!
