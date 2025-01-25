Friendly Rivalry teaser: Hyeri’s intense fixation with Jung Soo Bin sparks suspicion about her true intentions; watch

Friendly Rivalry is an upcoming South Korean series starring Hyeri and Jung Soo Bin in the leading roles. Ahead of its premiere, a new teaser has been released showcasing the relationship dynamic between the characters. The plot of the story follows two school students entangled in a complicated relationship that results in dangerous consequences.

On January 24, 2025, the production team of Friendly Rivalry released a new teaser featuring the lead cast. The teaser opens with Seul Gi narrating her distrust of Yoo Jae Yi (Hyeri), the top student at Chaehwa who seems increasingly drawn to her. As the scene plays out, both Seul Gi and Jae Yi are shown as top-ranked students, but Jae Yi’s unsettling expression hints at something deeper.

Despite Seul Gi’s reservations, Jae Yi continues to stick close to her, much to the discomfort of her friends, Joo Ye Ri (Kang Hye Won) and Choi Kyung (Oh Woo Ri). Tensions rise when it’s revealed that Seul Gi is the daughter of Woo Do Hyuk (Lee Won Jae), a former teacher whose mysterious death raises questions.

Seul Gi’s confusion intensifies as she grapples with Jae Yi’s motives, especially when she finds herself drowning in water. The teaser concludes with Jae Yi’s cryptic line, “So why did you mess with my things without any consideration?” leaving viewers eager to uncover the true nature of their strained relationship.

Watch Friendly Rivalry teaser

Based on the webtoon Friendly Competition by Song Chae Yoon, the show's plot follows Woo Seul Gi, a transfer student who finds herself caught in the web of her classmates' hidden ambitions. Her journey takes a darker turn as she uncovers the truth behind the mysterious death of her father, a former college entrance exam question setter, unraveling secrets that could change everything.

The show is directed and written by Kim Tae Hee. It is set to be released on February 10, 2025. Hyeri, Jung Soo Bin, Kang Hye Won, and Oh Woo Ri are the leading cast. The supporting lineup includes Choi Young Jae, Kim Tae Hoon, and more. Are you excited for the upcoming show?

