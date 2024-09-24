From BTS’ V to BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, all K-pop stars who attended IU’s HEREH World Tour in Seoul

IU, the generational K-pop star, held her HEREH World Tour 2024 across various cities across Asia, Europe, and North America. This is the artist’s first world tour and ninth concert tour overall. It was held to promote her latest album, titled The Winning, released in 2024. She wrapped up the show with her last show in Seoul World Cup Stadium. However, numerous artists made an appearance at the concert, making the last show even more extravagant.

G-Dragon from BIGBANG is one of the biggest stars to attend the show. The artist previously collaborated with IU on the song Pallette and showcased his undying support. Another artist who previously worked with IU, BTS’ V, also attended the concert amid his ongoing military service. The K-pop idol starred in the music video for Love Wins All which became extremely popular among fans.

NCT’s Dayoung, who is known to be a huge IU fan boy, along with bandmate Johnny, was also found among the audience. The K-drama actor Lee Jong Suk, who is also IU’s boyfriend, also showcased his support in the last show. Moreover, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, TXT’s Beomgyu and Soobin, and VIVIZ were also seen.

Some of the other K-pop idols who attended the H.E.R concert are Stray Kids’ Seungmin and Lee Know, ATEEZ’s Jongho and Seonghwa, STAYC’s Sieun, RIIZE’s Anton and Sungchan, FIESTAR, Kim Min Ju, LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon and Sakura, Oh Na Ra, Yoon Se Ah, Lee Joo Young, Kang Mina, and Ko So Young.

IU, the South Korean singer and actress, is recognized for her roles in various critically acclaimed series and movies such as Dream High, Bel Ami, The Producers, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, My Mister, Hotel del Luna, Broker, Dream, and more. Some of the previous albums she revealed are Growing Up, Last Fantasy, Modern Times, Palette, Lilac, and more.